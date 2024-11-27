Bad back? 5 mattress toppers in the Black Friday sales to ease aches and pains

As a sleep writer with back pain, I know the benefits of a good mattress topper when it comes to easing aches and pains. And, with Black Friday sales in full swing, this is the perfect time to pick up a topper for less. My standout deal is 50% off the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper at Amazon, with a queen down to $237.99 from $499, which is an incredible saving.

Even if you've invested in one of this year's best mattresses, you will still benefit from adding a mattress topper to your bed. In my experience, the added pressure relief from the best mattress toppers can do wonders for back pain. So, I've rounded up the five top deals that will add that extra layer of comfort and support to ease back pain and give you a more restful night's sleep.

The Black Friday mattress topper sales have already launched, and we're seeing huge discounts across many of our top-rated brands. It's the best time of year to buy, and these are 5 deals I'd recommend taking advantage of.

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: from $419 $233.99 at AmazonI rate the Tempur-Adapt topper as the best option for those suffering with back and hip pain. It's particularly good for side sleepers, as the NASA-developed foam contours around your body, easing pressure points and giving you that famous 'weightless' feel when you lie down. Because of this, we'vev chosen it as this year's best memory foam mattress toppers. Our tester for the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review loved the mattress for the plush comfort the Tempur foam gives you for a fraction of the cost of a Tempur-Pedic mattress. The thinner profile of the topper will stop sleepers from sinking too far in and losing spinal alignment, which helps prevent pain build up. Whilst I'd normally recommend you buy directly from the brand instead of a third-party, Tempur-Pedic don't offer sleep trials with its toppers, so you're losing nothing by buying on Amazon. Plus, Tempur-Pedic currently only have the topper at full price, meaning a queen costs $519 on its site. Amazon's deal means you can pick up a queen size for $237.99. You'll also get a 10-year warranty and free shipping. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping

2. Casper Comfy Mattress Topper: from $199 $179 at Casper

Staying cool in bed when you've got back pain is actually more important than you might realise. If you're tossing and turning, you're likely to aggravate back pain — no matter how good your mattress is. Our testers found the Casper slept remarkably cool in our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review, with this cushioning topper again being best suited to side sleepers who need more pressure relief at their shoulders and hips. Right now, there's 10% off the Casper topper in all sizes, which brings a queen down to $269.10 (was $299) and you'll get a 5-year warranty, free shipping and a 30-night trial. It is cheaper on Amazon at $225, but other sizes are more expensive. I have previously seen 25% off the topper at Casper's own website for Black Friday, so it's not the best deal we've seen. It might be worth holding on to see if the price drops lower.

3. Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper: from $238 $202 at Puffy

The Puffy's winning formula for back pain is that in comes in two choices of firmness. As a back pain sufferer, I'd recommend the firm version, which is what our testers slept on in our Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper review. You'll get the typical contouring support and comfort of memory foam, but the firmer feel will ensure that your spine stays aligned and that you have adequate support in the lumbar region. However, if you are a lightweight side sleeper, I'd go for the soft version instead so that you don't build up any pressure points. If you're a hot sleeper you might find the Puffy sleeps too warm though, and you'd be better off with the Tempur-Pedic or Casper instead. Black Friday sales mean you can save 15% on every size of the Puffy, with a queen priced at $245 (was $288). While the discounts have stayed the same for some time, the MSRP of the topper has risen, so we don't think this price will drop any further on Black Friday itself. Expect a 101-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

4. Nolah Microcoil Mattress Topper: from $400 $300 at Nolah

The Nolah Microcoil Mattress Topper is like a mini version of the best hybrid mattresses; it combines foam with coils for balanced support that will help to keep your spine aligned and prevent back pain from building up. I'm a big fan of the combination of coils and foam, as I think the coil layer does vital work in supporting the lumbar region, so adding this into a topper could be very beneficial for pain levels. I'd recommend this topper in particular to back sleepers, who need that extra 'lift' around the lower back. The topper also has a GlacioTex cover, a cool-to-the-touch, heat-dissipating fabric that's often found in the best cooling mattresses, meaning you're unlikely to overheat. As you might expect, being a hybrid topper the price tag is higher than many all-foam versions. With the current Black Friday discounts, you can pick up a queen size for $495 which, whilst expensive, is a great saving on the original MSRP of $660. You'll also get 30-day returns, a 10-year warranty and free shipping.