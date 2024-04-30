3 huge memory foam mattress sales to shop before Memorial Day — up to $1,350 off

Memory foam mattresses are an excellent choice if you want a bed that offers plush comfort and lots of pressure relief to ease aching joints. And I've found three brilliant deals on all-foam mattresses that I'd recommend buying now, ahead of Memorial Day sales. My number one deal will help you save up to $507 on the Bear Original mattress for couples and restless sleepers, reducing a queen size to just $648 (was $925) with $320 of free bedding too.

That's a superb saving on a top-rated boxed foam bed – and it's the biggest discount with free gift I've seen from Bear Mattress in months, so now is a good time to buy. Our best mattress guide is choc full of memory foam beds and my other two top picks from this week's deals are rated highly by Tom's Guide mattress testers.

These include a saving of up to 40% off the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress with a queen reduced to $649 at Nectar Sleep. That's $50 cheaper than the average Nectar deal price, and you'll get a year's trial and lifetime warranty with it. It's very competitive for one of this year's best memory foam mattresses. I don't expect the price to drop any lower in the forthcoming Memorial Day mattress sales, and while this 'flash sale' has been running for months, I don't know when it's going to end so I recommend buying now to avoid disappointment.

The 3 best memory foam mattress sales to shop before Memorial Day

1. Bear Original at Bear Mattress

Was: from $699

Now: from $490

Saving: up to $507 + plus up to $500 of free bedding at Bear Mattress Summary: The Bear Original is one of the most affordable memory foam mattresses we’ve come across. This mattress has four layers of foam that work together to offer balanced support and exceptional pressure relief. Hot sleepers will also find this mattress a great choice as it has a breathable quilted cover and a layer of cooling gel memory foam which will draw away any excess body heat for a cooler sleep. As we explain in our Bear Original mattress review, this all-foam bed is suited to all types of sleeper as it contours to your body and takes the pressure off your back, shoulders and hips. There is an option to upgrade the cover to a Celliant-infused cover which turns your body heat into energy which is then pushed back in to your body via the fibres in the fabric and can help enhance recovery times for those who are active and play a lot of sports. Price history: We're used to seeing good discounts from Bear Mattress throughout the year, but this current offer is one of the best in months. It will save you up to $507 on the Bear Original, plus you'll get up to $500 of free bedding. This deal reduces a queen size Bear Original to $648 (was $925). If you decide to add the Celliant cover, that’s an extra $105 for a queen size, taking the total price to just $753. The free sleep accessory bundle, worth up to $500, includes two pillows, one sheet set and one mattress protector. We don’t know how long this deal will be around but as it’s an early access deal we expect it to last until Memorial Day.

2. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress at Nectar Sleep

Was: from $699

Now: from $349

Saving: up to $700 at Nectar Sleep Summary: As we explain in our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review, this is the perfect choice for anyone shopping for a top-rated affordable mattress without wanting to compromise on quality and comfort. This all-foam model has a medium firm tension sitting at around 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale making it a great all-rounder that will suit a range of sleep styles. It has a quilted top cover that has been designed to help keep sleepers cool, which can be a problem with all foam mattresses. There are then three different layers of foam including a 3” layer of memory foam which offers some contouring comfort, a layer of support foam and then a sturdy base layer. This is a great mattress in a box for anyone who shares a bed, whether that be with a restless partner or pet, as it does a great job of isolating motion so you won’t be disturbed during sleep. Price history: We track the monthly Nectar mattress sales so we know that for the past few months the brand has offered up to 40% off all Nectar mattresses. That means you can currently buy a queen size mattress for just $649 (was $1,099). That's $50 cheaper than the previous sale price, and we highly doubt it will drop any lower in the Memorial Day sales so if you need a new bed now and like the Nectar, there's no reason to wait. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

3. Puffy Cloud Memory Foam at Puffy Mattress

Was: $1,949

Now: from $599 at Puffy

Saving: up to $1,350 at Puffy Mattress Summary: If you want your bed to make you feel like you’re lying on a cloud, I recommend the Puffy Cloud. This all-foam, medium firm luxury mattress has six layers and is great for back, stomach, side and combination sleepers. A cooling layer dissipates body heat, leaving hot sleepers feeling cool whatever the weather. There’s also a dedicated layer of support foam to relieve pressure on the hips, back, knees and shoulders whilst helping you to maintain proper spinal alignment. There is also a layer of memory foam that will not only help to alleviate back and joint pain but also isolate any motion transfer, which is perfect for those sharing a bed with a restless sleeper. And to keep your Puffy Cloud mattress fresh, there's a zip-off stain-resistant cover that's suitable for machine washing. Price history: Puffy mattress runs regular sales, and we normally see discounts this huge during major holiday sales – not in the lead up to them as we're seeing now. A queen size Puffy Cloud is reduced to $1,049 (was $2,399) when you use the promo code APRILSALE at checkout . If you purchase a Puffy Cloud memory foam mattress you'll also get a free luxury bedding set comprising two pillows, a mattress protector and sheets. Superb value for money. Benefits: 101-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

When is the best time to buy a foam mattress?

Wondering when is the best time to buy a mattress made from memory foam? Sales happen throughout the year, but if you can hold out for a major holiday like Black Friday, President’s Day or the forthcoming Memorial Day sales then that is when you’r going to see the deepest discounts.

It’s often not just mattresses that are on sale during the holidays either – you can also find some of the best bedding sales too. Some mattress manufacturers, like Bear and Puffy, even offer free bedding bundles when you buy a new bed.