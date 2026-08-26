I asked a geriatric kinesiologist which 5 bodyweight exercises she’d recommend after 60: Here’s her answer

As we get older, strength training becomes less about building muscle and more about protecting yourself against age-related falls and loss of independence. Starting from the age of 30, adults lose 3-8% of their muscle mass per decade — a process called sarcopenia. This accelerates dramatically after the age of 60.

One of the best ways to slow down and even reverse this loss of muscle is to exercise. Strength training doesn’t have to mean hours in the gym lifting weights; simply using your bodyweight is a great way to build and maintain muscle, protect your bone density, and prevent falls.

Yet if you’re a complete beginner, or you’re returning to fitness following an extended break, it can be tricky to know where to start. To find out more, I asked geriatric kinesiologist Mercedes Fernandez for the five standing bodyweight exercises she recommends to clients. A kinesiologist studies human body movement to help people recover from injuries and manage chronic health conditions. While all of these exercises are suitable for beginners, if you’re working out with an injury, it’s always best to seek personalized advice from a medical professional.

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Mercedes Fernandez Mercedes Fernandez is a geriatric kinesiologist and movement educator specializing in active aging, mobility, and functional wellness for older adults. She is also an Aquatic Therapy Specialist with a Master's in Kinesiology and a lifelong passion for inclusive, movement-based care. With over 10 years of experience leading engaging virtual and in-person classes, she is passionate about helping individuals build confidence, strength, balance, and connection through accessible movement practices.

What are the exercises?

Below, Fernandez outlines the five different exercises she recommends, plus progressions. You won’t need any additional equipment, but as you get stronger, investing in a set of the best adjustable dumbbells can help you add resistance to the exercises.

1. Squats/Sit-to-stand

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“This is one of the best exercises to practice regularly to maintain strength, coordination, and balance. We need these muscles for everyday movements such as getting up from a chair, out of bed, and even from the toilet.

"This exercise can be modified in many ways. For beginners, sit-to-stand with a chair is recommended before progressing to squats. For intermediate and advanced users, perform squats with a chair behind you to ensure safety.”

2. Wall sit

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“This exercise emphasizes strength in the legs, glutes, and core. To perform this exercise, stand with your back against a wall. Walk your legs out slightly and bend to slide your back down the wall. Slide back up and repeat.”

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3. Heel raises with different stances

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“This exercise is known and easily doable. The twist here is to do it in different stances. For example, feet together (smaller base of support) and feet apart wider than a natural stance. Lifting onto the toes in these different stances will challenge the balance while also strengthening different muscles of the calf and ankles.”

4. Single-leg weight shifts

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“This exercise targets balance and strength, requiring the core to activate. Start by shifting body weight onto one standing leg while hovering the other off the floor. Shift to the opposite side. The progression is to lift the free leg higher as balance improves. Always have a sturdy object within reach while performing these exercises for safety."

5. Tandem stance mini-squats

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“Unlike ordinary tandem stance exercises, this one adds a twist of strength training.

Put one foot in front of the other as if walking on a tightrope. Begin to squeeze the core and bend gently into the knees. The key is to sit back slightly and keep the chest lifted so as not to lean forward. And stand back up. Always have a sturdy object within reach while performing these exercises for safety.”

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