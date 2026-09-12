I’m a strength and conditioning coach: Here are the 3 mobility exercises everyone over 40 should be doing

As we get older, strength training becomes more important than ever as a way to slow down and even reverse the physical effects of aging. Yet if you’re a complete beginner, or you’re returning to exercise following an extended break or injury, it can be difficult to know where to start.

To find out more, I spoke to Mellisa Leach, a yoga instructor and strength and conditioning coach. Below, she shares three exercises to help you build better mobility over the age of 40. All you’ll need is a long resistance band (you can check out the best resistance bands for working out at home here). Resistance bands are a fantastic way to build strength without putting stress on the joints.

As a reminder, if you’re currently recovering from an injury, this workout might not be right for you and your body. Always seek personalized advice from a qualified professional if you are unsure.

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Melissa Leach Melissa is a certified yoga instructor and strength and conditioning coach with extensive experience in the health and wellness field. She specialises in yoga education, teacher training, and holistic lifestyle coaching, drawing from styles such as vinyasa and ashtanga. Over the years, she has worked with a wide range of communities, including children, veterans, and athletes. Melissa is passionate about creating safe, empowering spaces where individuals can reconnect with their bodies, build strength, and develop greater self-awareness. She currently works as a coach and yoga instructor at Yoga-Go.

What is the workout?

1. Standing resistance band row

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“This exercise strengthens the upper and mid-back, as well as your shoulders and biceps, while improving posture and shoulder stability,” says Leech.

How to do it:

Secure a resistance band around a stable surface at chest height in front of you

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and hold the ends of the band with both hands

Extend your arms in front of your body

Pull the band towards your torso, driving your elbows back and squeezing your shoulder blades together

Slowly return to the starting position

Perform 2-5 sets of 10-15 repetitions

2. Standing resistance band reverse fly

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Perfect for targeting rear deltoids, rhomboids, and upper back muscles, this move helps improve posture, shoulder health, and upper-body stability,” Leech says.

How to do it:

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Secure a resistance band around a stable surface at chest height in front of you

Stand tall and hold the ends with your hands extended in front of your chest

Keeping a slight bend in your elbows, open your arms out to the sides

Squeeze your shoulder blades together as your arms form a ‘T’ shape

Slowly return to the starting position

Perform 2-5 sets of 10-15 repetition

3. Standing resistance band overhead press

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Overhead press helps maintain shoulder mobility, upper-body strength, and the ability to perform everyday activities, such as reaching overhead, more easily.”

How to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart

Hold each end of the resistance band in each hand at shoulder height with elbows bent

Press your arms overhead until they are fully extended

Hold briefly at the top

Slowly lower back to the starting position

Do 2-5 sets with 8-12 repetitions

What are the benefits?

“Mobility exercises are one of the most effective ways to maintain independence as we get older,” says Leech. “By regularly moving our joints through their full range of motion, we can improve strength, balance, coordination, and flexibility, all of which play an important role in staying active later in life.

“Over time, mobility training helps the joints and muscles work together more efficiently, which in turn helps reduce the risk of injury and falls by strengthening key stabilising muscles, as well as improving pain relief and making everyday tasks such as carrying shopping, climbing stairs, or even getting out of bed easier.”

Resistance band exercises like these place constant tension on the deep stabilizer muscles in the upper body and core. Strengthening these small stabilizer muscles can help improve your overall balance and stability, as well as improve your mobility.

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