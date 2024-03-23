Garmin giant spring smartwatch sale — 5 deals I'd buy right now
Save up to 33% off these GPS-equipped wearables
Spring is a great time to save big on the best GPS-equipped wearables, especially when industry leader Garmin is having a gigantic sale on many of the best running watches money can buy. Choose from a solid selection of entry-level and advanced devices, with savings ranging from $30 to $300.
Our favorite fitness watch for beginners, the Garmin Forerunner 55, is reduced to $169 and the Approach S62, the best GPS smartwatch for golfers, is 20% off, knocking the price down to $399. By the way, Amazon also has a wide selection of Garmin devices on sale right now, and be sure to check out our guide to the best Garmin deals and Garmin coupon codes for more ways to save all month long.
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 @ Garmin
- Garmin Forerunner 255: was $349 now $249 @ Garmin
- Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $399 now $349 @ Garmin
- Garmin Approach S62: was $499 now $399 @ Garmin
- Garmin Epix 2 Sapphire: was $899 now $599 @ Garmin
Garmin spring smartwatch sale
Garmin Forerunner 55: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13947962?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/741137" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 now $169
The most budget-friendly Forerunner is a great choice for anyone looking to step up their fitness game. “This is a watch that’s focused on helping the novice learn how to train and rest appropriately,” we note in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-forerunner-55" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"">Forerunner 55 review. It also features a bright screen, excellent battery life and easy-to-digest stats.
Garmin Forerunner 255: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13947962?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/780139" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $249
The <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-forerunner-255" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"">Forerunner 255 was recently superseded by the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-forerunner-265" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"">Forerunner 265 — <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-garmin-watch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"">the best Garmin watch on the market today — but remains a capable fitness tracker. While you don't get the stunning AMOLED screen of the 265, the 255 still boasts super-accurate GPS, multisport training modes, tons of health tech, solid battery life and great wearability.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner%25C2%25AE-Smartwatch-Advanced-Long-Lasting%2Fdp%2FB09WTYT878%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Amazon
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13947962?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/775697" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $349
Garmin's rugged solar watch is "a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts," we note in <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-instinct-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" target="_self">our Instinct 2 review. While the standard edition has 28 days of battery, the Solar one can last you forever with enough time in front of the sun. It's also jam-packed with tracking tools and health-monitoring tech.
Garmin Approach S62: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13947962?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/647267" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $399
Our favorite GPS watch for golfers supports more than 41,000 golf courses worldwide, alerts you to hazards, tracks your shots and churns out GPS distance readings to help you improve your game. It's also not too frequently on sale, so snag one for 20% off while you can.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Approach-Premium-Virtual-Mapping%2Fdp%2FB083B6DYPX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ Amazon
Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13947962?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.garmin.com/en-US/p/760778" data-link-merchant="garmin.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $599
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is one of the most expensive smartwatches out there, so it's nice to see it offered for 33% off. As the name suggests, this model sports an extra-tough sapphire crystal along with a sleek, super light titanium case. At 47mm, this is no small smartwatch, but it does offer a bright and colorful display, lots of tracking tools, amazing battery life and more.
On the hunt for more great deals on fitness tech? Amazon has an enormous array of our favorite gadgets, from trackers to workout gear, on sale right now for its Big Spring Sale. Best Buy also has a solid selection of our favorite ebikes deeply discounted and Walmart has deals on our favorite Fitbits.
