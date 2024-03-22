Hurry! This Best Buy deal takes $800 off one of our favorite electric bikes

Now that the weather is warming up, you're probably starting to think about getting outside more and enjoying the outdoors. And what better way to explore your neighborhood and beyond than on an electric bike?

However, these rides generally aren't cheap, which is why we're piqued by this deal for the NIU BQi-C3 Pro on sale for $1,399 at Best Buy. That's $800 off a bike that made our list of the best electric bikes for its great range, and at this price, it's hard to pass up.

NIU BQi-C3 Pro: was $2,199 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The BQi-C3 Pro is available in three colors (white, black, and gray), has dual batteries that give it a range of up to 90 miles, and a powerful motor to get you most anywhere. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/niu-bqi-c3-pro-e-bike" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">NIU BQi-C3 Pro review, we said it's fun to ride, comfortable, and super powerful. This is the lowest price it's been at since Black Friday.

One of the biggest issues confronting any electric vehicle owner is range anxiety; there's nothing worse than being far from home with a low battery. That's an issue you won't likely have with the BQi-C3 Pro, which has a range of up to 90 miles, thanks to dual batteries integrated into its frame. Even better - the batteries are removable, so it's easier to recharge them. It's the reason why we named it the best long-range ebike on our best electric bikes page.

But range isn't the only thing we liked about this ebike. In our NIU BQi-C3 Pro review, we found that its 500W motor was more than powerful enough to get us around, and its step-through design made it comfortable for riders from 5'3" to 5'11". Other niceties include mechanical disc brakes, a carbon fiber belt drive, front and rear lights, and a rear rack so you can carry things with you.

Our biggest issue with the bike was its 70-pound weight, which makes it a beast to move when you can't rely on its motor.

At this deal price of $1,399, it's currently $800 off its regular price. We've seen it go as low as $1,299, but that was only during Black Friday, so you'll probably have to wait a while to find it this cheap.