Forget Amazon Big Spring Sale — Fitbit Charge 6 just crashed to $139 at Walmart

Until 2023, if you wanted to track your fitness, monitor your sleep, and keep tabs on your heart health, you'd have needed one of Fitbit's larger smartwatches, like the Fitbit Sense 2. But what if you wanted something smaller on your wrist?

The Charge 6 packs all of that fitness and health-tracking tech into a more discrete wearable with a vibrant color display, and it still manages to last six days between charges. And, helpfully, the Fitbit Charge 6 is sale for just $139 right now at Walmart, down from $160. That also beats the Amazon Big Spring Sale price of $149 at Amazon.

Fitbit Charge 6: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFitbit-Charge-6-Champagne-gold-aluminum-activity-tracker-with-infinity-band-silicone-coral-NFC-Bluetooth-1-33-oz%2F5087333627" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $160 now $139 @ Walmart

We tested the Charge 6 and found that it was easily the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-fitness-trackers,review-2066.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">best fitness tracker for most people. The on-device menus are easy to use, the screen is bright even in direct sunlight, and the tracker lasts six days between charges. It's an ideal option for keeping tabs on your daily activities and light exercise, with all the data accessible in the Fitbit app. Plus, the Charge 6 has Google Maps and Google Wallet (for contactless payments) and an ECG for keeping tabs on your heart health.

In our Fitbit Charge 6 review, we said it felt like a return to form after the slightly disappointing Charge 5. Plus, it was pretty exciting to see the return of a physical button to make it easier to interact with the on-screen menus.

And it's also one of the first trackers to get access to Google Wallet for contactless payments, YouTube Music, and Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation on your wrist, following Google's acquisition of Fitbit.

As you'd expect from a Fitbit tracker, it keeps tabs on your steps, tracks your sleep, and can record your workouts. But there are some useful new features, like heart rate streaming to connected exercise equipment from NordicTrack and Peloton.

You also get access to Fitbit's range of stress monitoring tools, thanks to the skin temperature and heart rate sensors, and an ECG to alert you to irregular heart rhythms you might want to get checked out by a medical professional.

However, to get more detailed insights and personalized recommendations, you'll also need to take out a Fitbit Premium membership for $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. Though, your new Charge 6 comes with six months access for free too.