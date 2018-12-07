The Vivo Nex 2 Is the Coolest Phone You Can't Buy

The Vivo Nex 2 smartphone not only looks pretty damn good in newly released official images, but new leaked features may make it one of the coolest Android phones out there.

The new phone is similar to ZTE's new Nubia X. Both use two displays so they can ditch the frontal selfie camera while avoiding any notch or hole.

Instead, the Next 2 uses the main back cameras to take selfies, thanks to a 5.5-inch display that is bigger than the Nubia X's 5.1-inch backscreen.

But the features, detailed in an official video that was revealed yesterday (Dec. 6) on the Chinese social site Weibo, go beyond that.

MORE: OnePlus 6T Review: Pure Magic, Perfect Price

Three-sensor camera package

The Nex 2's three-sensor camera uses artificial intelligence to combine three images into one, just like the Huawei P20 Pro, king of the photographic hill. That will result in not only better regular photos, but much better and clearer selfies.

Circular LED selfie illumination

A new weird feature may make this phone's selfies better than the competition's. On the back, an LED ring surrounds two of the camera sensors. This might be some sort of notification system, but the new report claims this may be a beautifying flash ring to make selfies without creating hard shadows.

3D beautification

Like Apple's iPhone X, the Vivo Nex 2 will use the multiple cameras to beautify people using AI and 3D depth data.

Liquid cooling system

Other phones such as the Galaxy Note 9 have this feature as well, which lets the CPU run at peak performance while keeping it cool whenever needed, as when playing games.

No bezels, under-display fingerprint ID

On the front of the phone will be a 6.5-inch display with no notch and almost no bezel width. Like the original Vivo Nex, this model will have an in-display fingerprint display sensor.

In a separate report, a Geekbench listing confirms that the new phone — model number Vivo V1821A — will have a 1.77 GHz Snapdragon 845 with 10GB of RAM, running Android 9 Pie, with a 8467 multi-core score.

The Vivo Nex 2 will be announced Dec. 11.

Image credits: Vivo