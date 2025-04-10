Android 16 public beta released for OnePlus 13 — and I wouldn’t download it

OnePlus users can now download the first public beta for Android 16 for the OnePlus 13. However, this is one update the average user will probably want to miss.

The company announced the release of the Android 16 Beta 2 in a forum post but only users with a OnePlus 13 will be able to take advantage. Also, the update won't work if you have a carrier device purchased from Verizon or T-Mobile.

However, the average user should really avoid trying to flash the provided ROM for access due to several reasons. Firstly, this is still a very early build meant primarily for developers and, as such, there are more than a few reported bugs.

Secondly, while OnePlus does provide instructions to flash the ROM, it is a complicated process. If you don't have much experience, then there is a chance of bricking your phone.

Finally, this version of the beta is a stock build of Android 16, so it lacks many of the usual enhancements seen in OnePlus' OxygenOS. As such, the experience will be very different from what many might expect.

(Image credit: Future/Google)

What should I be aware of before downloading

If you're still invested in testing out this version of Android 16, then be aware that the beta installation will vary somewhat depending on the region. However, regardless of location, your phone will need to be running OxygenOS version v15.0.0.703 or below.

Downloading and flashing the ROM onto your device will also wipe all data from your phone, and many apps may cease to function properly. As such, make sure you keep backups that you can revert to quickly.

(Image credit: Future)

What are the known faults?

As with any early beta, OnePlus has reported several different bugs in the build, which we have compiled below.

Unable to close the version update pop-up after upgrading to the DPP version.

Font weight settings cannot be adjusted.

The device may restart when answering a call using Bluetooth headsets.

Lag and display errors in the camera viewfinder and thumbnail in certain scenarios.

Blurry or unclear camera viewfinder in some cases.

The camera crashes when switching to Macro mode with the rear camera.

Crashes and lag after enabling Ultra Steady mode.

Display error in the camera viewfinder during video recording in specific scenarios.

The screen may freeze when tapping the accessibility shortcut button on the home screen.

Lag is observed when locking the screen.

Considering the complexity of installation, issues and risk to devices, most people will be better off waiting for the stable official release.

Which is currently expected to arrive at some point in late Q2, indicating that it will likely release in either May or June.

There is a lot to be excited about when it does arrive, as we have heard of several new features coming for Android phones. For instance, improved security features, seemingly copied from Apple and Auracast that allow for a more seamless connection with Bluetooth devices.

For more information about the update we will likely have to wait until Google I/O, which has been confirmed for May 20.