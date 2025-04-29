Forget Razr Ultra — Best Buy has the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 for just $249 right now

Motorola’s about to release a new flagship foldable phone in the coming weeks, but at over $1,299, the Razr Ultra 2025 is a costly investment for those who don't have that kind of cash to splurge on a phone. That’s why you should think about an older model.

And right now the Razr Plus 2023 is down to under $249 for a limited time at Best Buy.

Best Buy shaves down the cost of the unlocked Razr Plus 2023 in black to $249 when you choose the option to connect the phone to a carrier. Considering how it normally costs $999.99, this deal turns out to be a savings of 75% off.

Now as much as the upcoming Razr Ultra 2025 has a hardware advantage, I can’t overlook the value that the Razr Plus 2023 is offering with this deal. Here’s why.

Motorola Razr Plus 2023: was $999 now $249 at Best Buy Make sure you select the option to connect it to a wireless carrier to get the price of the 256GB Motorola Razr Plus 2023 in black to $249. Foldable phones rarely go under $500, so this is a deal that you shouldn't pass up on.

The Razr Plus gives you a large 6.9-inch display in a foldable flip phone design. So it's easy to carry this phone in your front pocket. You can also position this phone at multiple angles thanks to Flex View, making it easier to watch or capture content.

Even though it’s outmatched in the specs department, the Razr Plus 2023 offers just the same amount of functionality. That’s because this flip-style phone still offers a sizable 3.6-inch outer screen that makes taking selfies with the rear cameras a lot easier.

I can’t tell you how big a different this makes. With a standard slab style phone, you’re locked into using the selfie camera — which doesn't come close to matching the level of detail captured by the main cameras.

On top of that, you can still run full apps through the outer screen. This is another feature that the Razr Plus 2023 shares with the Razr Ultra 2025. I’ve used the outer screen on the Razr Plus 2023 to play games, reply to test messages, and even share a quick post on Instagram without opening the phone.

I also really like how the Razr Plus 2023 features the same set of gesture support found on the Razr Ultra 2025. For example, I really enjoy using the double flick gesture to launch the camera app even when the phone’s locked — or the double chop gesture to turn on the flashlight. These are conveniences I’ve come to enjoy on all of Motorola’s flip phones, so you’re really not missing out on anything new by going with an older model.

Finally, I’ve found the Razr Plus 2023’s performance satisfying for most of what I need in a phone. Sure, it’s using an older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, but it still handled all of my apps and games. These were many of the reasons why the Razr Plus 2023 once held a spot in our best foldable phones list.

The only downside of getting the Razr Plus 2023 right now is getting limited software support. That’s because when it launched, Motorola pledged 3 years of major Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

But given how foldable phones rarely ever come down to under $500, I think it's worth the compromise knowing how it shares a lot of the same features as its newer sibling. Plus, it's unlocked too — making it a cinch to connect to just about any wireless carrier.