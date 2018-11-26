Verizon Cyber Monday Deals: Save $300 on Galaxy Note 9, Pixel 3

Verizon hopes to draw in new wireless customers this Cyber Monday by dangling a $300 discount on top Android phones from Samsung, Google and LG. Or, if you don't mind an older model, you can enjoys some substantial savings on last year's flagships at Big Red.

(Image credit: Galaxy Note 9 (left) and Pixel 3 XL (right) (Credit: Tom's Guide))

The $300 in savings applies to Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, the Galaxy Note 9, LG 40 ThinQ, and Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. But the discount comes with a couple of requirements that may disqualify some shoppers.

First, you either have to switch your wireless service to Verizon or open a new line of service on existing account. You also have to trade-in an eligible phone, though Verizon will accept a wide variety of devices. Eligible trade-ins include the iPhone 5s or later (including the iPhone SE), the Galaxy S4 or later, the Galaxy Note Edge or later, any Pixel phone, the LG G4 or later, the LG V10 or later, a wide variety of Moto Z models, the Droid Turbo 2, and the HTC One M9, One M9+, M9, M9+ or 10.

One other thing about that $300 rebate. You get it as a bill credit spread out over 24 months.

If you're a current Verizon customer who just wants to upgrade to an S9, S9+, Note 9, LG V40 ThinQ, or Pixel 3, you can save $100 off the cost of a new phone. You'll still need to trade-in one of the above models, though, and that $100 bill credit will come over the next 24 months.

MORE: Best iPhone Deals for Cyber Monday

For iPhone fans, Verizon is running an identical promotion where you can get $300 off the iPhone X, XS, XS Max or XR when you open a new line of service and trade-in an eligible phone. There's also a $100 discount on those iPhones for current Verizon customers who just want to upgrade their device.

You don't need to trade in a phone to get a discount at Verizon on Cyber Monday. However, Verizon's savings come when you older less ballyhooed flagships or older models. Cyber Monday deals include:

Of these deals, the Pixel 2 XL is the most attractive. While the phone came out in 2017, it runs the latest version of Android, and it also gains features Google added to the Pixel 3, such as Night Sight for better low light shots and Call Screen for identifying robocalls.

As the monthly rates would suggest, you'd buy these phones on an installment plan, with the savings appearing as bill credits over 24 months.

Other Cyber Monday deals at Verizon include:

Verizon continues to offer $100 off the new $299.99 Palm when you also buy a smartphone from the carrier.