Take $45 Off the Editors' Choice UE Roll 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Ultimate Ears' Roll 2 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can find.

Amazon currently has a refurbished UE Roll 2 for $54.99, which is $45 off of its normal price.

We're fans of the UE Roll 2 for two simple reasons: It delivers good overall sound and its IPX7 rating means it can withstand being underwater for up to 30 minutes. That makes this tiny speaker both pool- and beach-friendly.

The speaker has large + and - buttons for controlling volume, but there are no dedicated buttons for skipping tracks. On the back you'll find buttons for power and Bluetooth pairing. There's also a micro USB port for charging and a 3.5-millimeter auxiliary input.

In terms of sound, it's the best performing speaker in its price range. During our testing, the jangly guitars on the Beatles' "A Hard Day's Night" were bright without sounding harsh, whereas the distorted guitars on Wilco's "Random Name Generator" had solid detail.

The speaker is backed by a 90-day warranty.