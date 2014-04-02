World's First Smart Headphones, Stream Music Without Player

Headphones have come a long way in the last few years. First, they ditched the wires and went Bluetooth, now they're getting rid of the music player all together. A recently launched Kickstarter campaign, is raising money to produce the world's first smart headphones. The STREAMZ headphones feature a built-in Wi-Fi Android music player that streams music directly from the headset, eliminating the need for an additional music player.

Available in 4, 20 and 32GB options, these over-ear headphones allow listeners to store CD quality FLAC/ALAC (lossless audio) music files on the cans or in your Google Drive. You can upload files or purchase tracks from the STREAMZ music store, which currently features 300,000 CD-auality albums. If that's not enough music, you can also stream music from Pandora or Spotify via Bluetooth.

Currently, there are two ways to play music on the STREAMZ: navigating the large buttons on the earcups or utilizing a complementary smartphone app. The company is using the KickStarter campaign to raise enough money -- $50,000 -- to add voice-control software and a developer's kit.

In terms of hardware, STREAMZ will feature a pair of 50mm drivers, 1GB of RAM, a lithium rechargeable battery and a 3.5mm audio port, just in case you need to use the cord. STREAMZ's Kickstart campaign closes on May 2nd with units shipping to backers in August 2014.

