These Cheap Samsung Galaxy S9 UK Black Friday Deals are the Best We’ve Seen

Black Friday isn’t even here yet, but that hasn’t stopped a number of mobile phone retailers offering up some fantastic deals. The one that has caught our eye is by Mobiles.co.uk.



UPDATE 22 Nov:This is a new, fantastic deal from Mobiles.co.uk and EE. It's the cheapest we have seen the S9 when getting the phone through a monthly contract tariff.



The deal is the best we have ever seen for this package type and it’s unlikely that any other retailer is going to match it this Black Friday - so we think this one is going to go fast. It’s for a Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB), on EE. You pay £150 up front, then pay £19 a month for 24 months.

For this, you get 4GB of data and unlimited texts and calls. In total, it means that the phone is yours for £606.



To get this deal, head over to Mobiles.co.uk and use the code: TECH49. This will take £50 off the upfront cost, so you only pay £150.



Three also has a great offer on for the S9. For £30 a month, and a £79 upfront cost, you can get the handset with 30Gb of data and unlimited texts and minutes in a 24 month contract, for a grand total of £799. If you want to go wild and get unlimited data too, that’s will require a £41 a month payment instead.



It’s more expensive than the Mobiles.com offer, but you get a lot more data thrown in, which will make the right deal for you depend on how addicted you are to mobile web browsing and video streaming.





For those who want to know a bit more about the Samsung Galaxy S9. The phone has a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen (1440 x 2960 pixels), uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip and 4GB RAM.



In our review, we called the Samsung Galaxy S9 “the Android phone to beat” noting that the phone “improves upon the best Android phones of last year in several key ways, including performance, low-light photography and slow-motion video recording”.

Again, if you want this fantastic deal then head to Mobiles.co.uk now and use the code: TECH49.



Get this Samsung Galaxy S9 deal



