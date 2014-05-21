How to Reset Google Chrome

If your Google Chrome Web browser suddenly has an unwanted toolbar, its home page has changed without your permission or your search results appear in a search engine you never chose, it may be time to hit the browser reset button.

Many legitimate pieces of software, especially freeware, slap on third-party, browser-hijacking extensions when you install them. The easiest fix is a full browser reset.

Resetting Chrome won't kill your bookmarks or saved passwords, but everything else will revert to default settings.The steps below are identical for the Windows, Mac and Linux versions of Chrome.

1. Click the icon that looks like three stacked lines at the top right of the browser window.

2. Select 'Settings' in the drop-down menu.

3. Click on 'Show advanced settings' at the bottom of the Web page.

4. Select 'Reset browser settings' at the bottom of the page.

5. Select 'Reset' in the confirmation pop-up window.

