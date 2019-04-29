Best Android Emulators for PC: Great Tools for Gamers and Developers

PrimeOS

PrimeOS is another Android-based OS designed to be installed on your desktop or laptop, fusing an Android backend with a desktop-like interface, complete with a start menu and windowed multitasking. Like BlissOS, PrimeOS avoids splitting resources between a system and the emulator running on top of it by effectively installing Android on one of your desktop's partitions. From there, PrimeOS functions mostly like any other Android device, with the option of adding apps from a variety of app stores or through sideloading. As an extra treat for gamers, PrimeOS includes a dedicated gaming app which allows you to map keys or your mouse controls to a touchscreen's virtual buttons. PrimeOS also provides presets for a variety of popular games. It will take a bit more work than just running an emulator, but if you're feeling adventurous, PrimeOS is worth a shot.