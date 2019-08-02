The 20 Best VR Games to Play Right Now

Beat Saber (Oculus Rift; PS VR; HTC Vive)

Beat Saber is a fast, kinetic rhythm game in which the player slashes color-coded blocks to the beat of music playing in the background. Using two motion controllers, you'll swipe in the air vertically or horizontally and occasionally hold your controller in a position to rack up points. Beat Saber features a similar "note highway" as you'll find on games like Guitar Hero or Rock Band; you'll see the blocks you need to swipe as they draw closer to you, and it'll be up to you to keep yourself in time with the beat.

Designed for a seated experience, Beat Saber comes with 10 songs. However, PC players can use a track editor to create their own custom tracks from within the game; with some light modding, they can allow download other users' tracks.

Credit: Beat Games