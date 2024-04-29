Alien VR just announced for Meta Quest 3 and PSVR2 — and it could be my dream come true

Ever since I first strapped on a PSVR headset back in 2016 and got my first taste of gaming in virtual reality, I’ve longed for one thing: a VR game set in the world of “Alien”. And after waiting all these years, my dream is finally set to come true.

Alien Rogue Incursion is a freshly-announced VR game that will be released on Meta Quest 3, PSVR 2 and PC VR (via Steam) this holiday season. The first teaser trailer reveals little more than the game’s name, but the official website confirms it’ll be a “brand-new single-player action-horror VR game that features an original story”, and my hype levels are almost immeasurable.

I would have been happy with merely an official VR mode for the incredible Alien: Isolation, but to have a brand-new game built from the ground up for virtual reality is more than I could have hoped for. The game is being developed by Survios who claim that Rogue Incursion is “designed by Alien fans for Alien fans”, and it’s like they’re pitching directly to me right now.

Survios have plenty of VR experience having developed titles such as Creed: Rise to Glory and The Walking Dead Onslaught (The former was warmly received, but the latter met more tepid reviews). And as the title is being made in full cooperation with Alien IP-holder 20th Century Games, I’m feeling optimistic that it will be a faithful and authentic game set in this beloved universe.

I’m also thrilled it’s being specifically pitched as an “Alien” game rather than being labeled an “Aliens” game. Much as I adore James Cameron's 1986 sequel, the original 1979 horror is the superior movie in my eyes, and I think its tension-filled tone will translate better to a virtual reality experience. The idea of confronting a life-sized Xenomorph in VR has me shaking with excitement and fear already!

It’s a good time to be an "Alien" fan right now. Not only is the original movie back in theaters to celebrate its 45th anniversary but the latest entry in the franchise, “Alien: Romulus” is set to arrive in August and there's an Alien TV show in development too. Now if we can just get an Alien: Isolation 2 all my dreams will have come true.

