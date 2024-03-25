Meta Quest 2 just crashed to its lowest price ever on Amazon — just $199 right now

For wireless virtual reality, the Meta Quest 2 is the best choice. It offers the freedom of VR without being tethered to a computer. Plus, you get the option to hook it up with a wire for extra power. The Quest 2 has the versatility to be your only headset.

Best of all, the Quest 2 is currently $199 at Amazon, which is the lowest price the headset has ever been listed for. If you’ve held off on purchasing a Quest 2 because of the time, there’s never been a better time than right now.

Meta Quest 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOculus-Quest-Advanced-All-One-Virtual%2Fdp%2FB099VMT8VZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The Meta Quest 2 is the perfect entry point into the world of virtual reality and it's currently on sale for $50 off right now, which is the lowest price it's ever been. If you've been on the fence about stepping into VR and you want to try one of the most flexible headsets on the market, this is the time to snag yourself a Meta Quest 2 at $199.

Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6473553&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmeta-quest-2-advanced-all-in-one-virtual-reality-headset-128gb-gray%2F6473553.p%3FskuId%3D6473553&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Best Buy

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we cited the upgraded specs and design and the expansive apps and games library as some of the headset’s main selling points. We even gave it a four out of five, calling it “the best all-around VR headset.” The list of reasons to get it is long, including a sleek, comfortable design, intuitive controllers, a good price (which is even better at $199), and strong built-in audio.

Sure, the Meta Quest 3 is officially available for purchase as of late 2023, but that doesn’t make the Quest 2 any less viable as a VR headset. It’s still powerful, comfortable, and more than usable for most VR games. Sure, the Quest 3 has some notable upgrades, like the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, and the 4K+ Infinite Display, but it also costs $500, which is a vast difference compared to the slightly older Quest 2’s current price.

If you want to use the Quest 2 with a computer after purchasing it with this deal, you’ll need a USB-C cable powerful enough to carry the data. The official Quest Link cable costs $80 , but you can get other options from third parties like Syntech for a much more reasonable price. You can also just stick with the wireless games, which is the main reason to buy a headset from the Quest line to begin with.

Speaker of wireless, one of the biggest things to note about the Quest 2 is the battery life. It’s rated for 2-3 hours, so just keep that in mind when you’re planning out your play sessions. Most people won’t want to spend more than that in VR anyway, especially while still getting used to it.