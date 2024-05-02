Batman returns in VR in a new title for the Meta Quest 3

The long-running Batman: Arkham series is getting a new game, not on a platform you would expect. Today, Meta announced that it is bringing a new exclusive game in Batman: Arkham Shadow to the Meta Quest 3.

Spotted at The Verge, the VR game is being developed by Camouflaj and Oculus Studios, previously behind Iron Man VR, which was previously only available on the PlayStation VR. Iron Man VR is a blast and one of the best VR games you can get right now.

Meta's announcement doesn't provide much information. The post shared a short trailer that mostly follows a horde of rats, and then Batman arrives to smoke bomb them. Sure, okay.

The company did say that more would be revealed during Summer Game Fest 2024 on June 7. Summer Game Fest is Geoff Keighley's E3 successor. It seems to have the buy-in of most major publishers, including Microsoft, Sony and Meta.

This will be the second time that Batman: Arkham has received the VR treatment. Rocksteady Studios, the original stewards of the franchise, released Batman: Arkham VR for the PSVR in 2016. It wasn't great, so hopefully, this one will be better.

Other than mobile games and last year's terrible Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the Arkham series hasn't received a new mainline game since 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight.

Sadly, the Suicide Squad was the iconic Kevin Conroy's last performance as Batman. Meta's announcement does not state who will lend their voice to the caped crusader.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If we were to speculate, ubiquitous actor Troy Baker has tried his hand at Batman in several different series, including Batman: The Telltale Series and Lego Batman. Roger Craig Smith (known for Regular Show and as the most recent Sonic the Hedgehog) played the titular character in Batman: Arkham Origins, the third mainline game in the franchise, opposite Troy Baker's version of the Joker.

More from Tom's Guide