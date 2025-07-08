Prime Day alert: Meta Quest 3S drops to lowest price ever in Amazon exclusive

It's been a wild Prime Day filled with discounts galore so far, but I'd be jumping on the Meta Quest 3S on Amazon right now, as it's just crashed to its lowest price yet — and I'm jealous I didn't nab one at this price.

The Meta Quest 3S is now $50 off at Amazon for Prime Day, and you'll get the ever-popular Gorilla Tag Cardboard Hero bundle along with it. If you're looking to hop on the VR bandwagon (and play Batman: Arkham Shadow; it's essential), grab it while it's at its record-low price.

I've been playing in VR using my Meta Quest 3 since it launched, and it's hard for me to put it down, given all it can do. Not just playing the best VR games, like Batman: Arkham Shadow and Asgard's Wrath 2, but also learn how to draw in VR, add virtual monitors while in Windows 11, watch shows on the big, virtual screen and more.

The Meta Quest 3S essentially offers the same VR experience, just for a more pocket-friendly price. Now that it's down to just $249 for Prime Day, one of the best VR headsets just got better.

I mainly used it to play the latest games, and the Quest 3S has plenty of other brilliant titles to check out, including Metro Awakening, Arizona Sunshine 2, Beat Saber, Pistol Whip, Cosmodread and more. The 3-month Quest+ subscription should be put to good use, as there are plenty of VR titles worth trying.

What's more, you don't need to get the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition to play games on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The original 3S can already do just that, and you can check out just how it handles below:

(Image credit: Future)

So, Halo, Forza Horizon 5, Doom: The Dark Ages and more right on this affordable VR headset? You got it. You'll want to have a great internet connection, but it's just another great way to make the most out of the Quest 3S.

As noted in our Meta Quest 3S review, some notable pain points during my time with the VR headset include its limited battery life and the strap becoming uncomfortable after a long VR session. But fear not, as there's a battery head strap (with audio) that fixes that right up.

Now that it's crashed to its lowest price, there's no better time to pick up the Meta Quest 3S now that it's just $249. With all its add-ons, including Gorilla Tag (it's a popular VR game worth checking out) and 3 months of Meta Horizon+ for even more must-try games, don't miss out on jumping on this deal.

That's not the only piece of tech that's got a significant discount, and our Amazon Prime Day live blog has all the deals you'll want to keep on your radar.