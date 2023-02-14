PS VR2 game list — here's every game announced so far

The PS VR2 is coming February 22, 2023, and between Sony and game developers over 100 titles have already been announced for the next generation of one of the best VR headsets.

From blockbuster console game follow-ups to new ports of existing console hits, there are a ton of titles to choose from. They fill a wide range of genres — from exciting action-horror shooters to MMORPGs. We even already covered seven PS VR2 games that we are particularly excited about. But this list is about sharing all the major PS VR2 games announced thus far.

If you haven’t already, make sure to check out our PS VR2 pre-order guide and our PS VR2 early hands-on review. That way, you'll be fully up to speed on what to expect from Sony's new VR headset.

Every PS VR2 game announced so far

Every PS VR2 game announced so far: Exclusives

Okay, so the first thing's first: there aren't a lot of truly exclusive titles to PlayStation VR2. The ones collected here are, however, at the very least exclusive to the platform when it comes to VR gaming. So while yes, you can play Gran Turismo 7 on your PlayStation 5, PS VR2 is the only place to experience it in virtual reality.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 for PS VR2 looks pretty awesome. The graphics look exceptional and a racing simulator could be the perfect game for virtual reality. Frankly, the visuals don't look out of place compared to the console version of the game. The VR version of Gran Turismo 7 comes as a free add-on to the PS5 version of the game and will launch alongside the PS VR2 on February 22.

Buy Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 now from the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab).

Horizon Call of the Mountain

After watching the trailer, we get where the hype for Horizon Call of the Mountain is coming from. The graphics, action and storyline all look engaging and this game is a true PS VR2 exclusive — it's not a port from PC or console and it's not playable on other VR headsets. Plus, it’s part of the constantly excellent Horizon series from Guerrilla Games, so expectations are through the roof at this point.

Horizon Call of the Mountain for PS VR2 is available for pre-order now from the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab).

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Supermassive Games Game Director Alejandro Arque Gallardo promises that Switchback VR will be a “nightmarish VR rollercoaster action-shooter.” And despite being entirely on rails, the action in The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR looks entirely off the rails. From its hard rock soundtrack to the bloody mayhem, this trailer has us hooked and represents a great opportunity for the haptic feedback in the PS VR2.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR for PS VR2 is available for pre-order now from the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab).

Here are all the PS VR2 exclusives confirmed by Sony:

Before Your Eyes

Fantasvision 202X – [Launch Day]

Gran Turismo 7 – [Launch Day]

Horizon Call of the Mountain – [Launch Day]

Resident Evil Village – [Launch Day]

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Every PS VR2 game announced so far: Launch titles

In addition to some of the exclusives already mentioned, there are a ton of games already slated to be available on launch day — February 22. Here are a few of the highlights, followed by a full list of all the launch day PS VR2 titles.

After the Fall

After the Fall is a cooperative first-person shooter where you and your friends fight the Snow Breed, who have overrun the frozen wastes of ruined Los Angeles. The graphics don’t look as good as some of the best console games, but that’s to be expected. The gameplay, however, looks like it will keep you on the edge of your seat — if only you could actually sit down.

The PS VR2 version is expected to get a noticeable performance upgrade and new features like controller haptics and adaptive triggers and will be crossplay with other VR platforms. If you have the PS VR version of the game, you will be upgraded to the PS VR2 version for free.

Buy After the Fall for PS VR now from the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab).

Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip VR's art style of vivid colors and low-polygon character design blends perfectly with its rhythm-based FPS gameplay. As with After the Fall, Pistol Whip isn’t brand new for PS VR2. Instead, it looks to take the new features and upgraded graphics to provide an elevated experience. It will be interesting to see how the haptic feedback plays into the immersive gameplay, especially in a rhythm-based game where the beats of the feedback could actually matter. If you have the PS VR version of the game, you will be upgraded to the PS VR2 version for free.

Buy Pistol Whip VR for PS VR now from the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab).

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village looks equal parts impressive and terrifying. Even from the trailer, you can feel the impressive sound design and the fine detail in the castle of Lady Dimitrescu. The best part: the VR experience is promised to be the entire single-player campaign. This PS VR2 exclusive (for VR platforms) looks likely to be one of the best games for the headset. Resident Evil Village is available on launch day (Feb. 22) as a free update for the existing PS5 game.

Buy Resident Evil Village for PS5 now from the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab).

Here are all the PS VR2 exclusives confirmed for launch day (Feb. 22):

After The Fall

Altair Breaker

Cities VR – Enhanced edition

Cosmonious High

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Fantasvision 202X

Garden of the Sea

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Moss

Moss: Book II

Pistol Whip VR

Resident Evil Village

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced edition

The Tale of Onogoro

The Light Brigade

Townsmen VR

Vacation Simulator

Zenith: The Last City

Every PS VR2 game announced so far: Other confirmed titles

Among Us VR

Among Us VR is a lot of fun on the Meta Quest 2. If you’ve played the original on PC or mobile, the premise is very much the same: walk around, complete tasks and uncover the imposter among you. But the virtual reality version of the game may be the best way to play it. The controls are well-designed and the proximity chat feature is awesome. Since you’re in VR, you actually need to talk to your teammates to communicate and their voices change in volume depending on how far they are from you.

At this time, there is no way to pre-order Among Us VR, though it has been confirmed to be coming to PS VR2. You can buy Among Us for PS5 now from the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab).

Beat Saber

Beat Saber is an incredibly popular VR game — it may even be the most popular VR game. While the rhythm-based cube slasher is most commonly associated with the Meta Quest 2, it has been available on the PS VR headset for a while. The game was confirmed for PS VR2 during CES 2023 but we haven't seen any new details since. For now, you can still get the game for PS VR, and hopefully, you will get a free upgrade to the PS VR2 version when it arrives.

Buy Beat Saber for PS VR now from the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab).

No Man’s Sky

Since its less-than-stellar launch, Hello Games has worked tirelessly to provide the No Man's Sky experience it once promised. And while I have yet to hop back in myself, our own Peter Wolinski claims that the current version of the game is a masterpiece . The PS VR2 is expected to come as a free upgrade to the existing PS VR version for anyone who owns the PS5 version of the game.

Buy No Man's Sky for PS5 now from the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab).

Here are all the PS VR2 games confirmed for the VR headset:

Across the Valley

Affected: The Asylum

After The Fall – [Launch Day]

Afterlife VR

Aliens VR

Altair Breaker – [Launch Day]

Alvo

Among Us VR

Awesome Asteroids

Beat Saber

Before Your Eyes

Behemoth

Black Trail

Blacktop Hoops

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition – [Launch Day]

Cosmonious High – [Launch Day]

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

D-Day Enhanced

Demeo – [Launch Day]

Desperate: Vladivostok

Distortion VR

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate – [Launch Day]

Dropship Commander

Drums Rock

Engram

Fantasvision 202X – [Launch Day] [PS VR2 exclusive]

Firewall Ultra

Firmament

Galaxy Kart

Garden of the Sea – [Launch Day]

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Ghosts of Tabor

Golf+

Gran Turismo 7 – [Launch Day] [PS VR2 exclusive]

Green Hell VR

Grimlord

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Hellsplit Arena

Horizon Call of the Mountain – [Launch Day] [PS VR2 exclusive]

Hubris

Hypestacks

Job Simulator – [Launch Day]

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection – [Launch Day]

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

LONN

LOW FI

Madison

Medieval Dynasty

Mixture

Moss – [Launch Day]

Moss: Book II – [Launch Day]

Neolithic Dawn

NFL Pro Era

No Man’s Sky

Ovrdark: A Do Not Open Story

Pavlov

Pistol Whip VR – [Launch Day]

Project Lousianna: The Bounds VR

Propagation Paradise Hotel

Puzzling Places

Requisition

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village – [Launch Day]

Rez Infinite

Runner

Samurai Slaughter House

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

Soul of Kaeru

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced edition – [Launch Day]

Stranger Things: The VR Experience

Swordsman VR

Synth Riders

Super Kit: To the Top

Survival Nation

Tentacular

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR – [PS VR2 exclusive]

The Exorcist Legion VR: Sin

The Tale of Onogoro – [Launch Day]

The Last Clockwinder

The Last Worker

The Light Brigade – [Launch Day]

The Twilight Zone VR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2

Thumper

Tin Hearts

Townsmen VR – [Launch Day]

Ultrawings 2

Undead Citadel

Vacation Simulator – [Launch Day]

Volcanic Core

VR Skater

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 1

Wandering in Space

What the Bat!

Windlands 2

X8

Zenith: The Last City – [Launch Day]

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star