Score! Epic Best Buy sale knocks $70 off the Meta Quest 3S

The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is now in its second day and I've just spotted an epic deal on one of the best VR headsets we've tested.

For a limited time, you can get the Meta Quest 3S (256GB) on sale for just $329 at Best Buy. That's $70 off and the lowest price we've seen for this upgrade model with 256GB of storage.

Make no mistake: The Meta Quest 3S is one of the best entry-level VR headsets around. In our Meta Quest 3S review, we said it's great not just because of its affordable price, but because it sports the same performance as the Quest 3, all wrapped up in a compact design.

With Batman: Arkham Shadow being included in this bundle, you'll be playing one of the best Meta Quest 3 games we've played. Playing as Batman is one thing, but Arkham Shadows is true to its "Arkham" legacy, with a great story, thrilling combat and an all new location filled with secrets to explore. It's one of those VR games you'll want to fully complete.

Meanwhile, the free 3-month trial of Meta Horizon+ will give you access to an expansive catalog of games you can play instantly, plus two curated titles every month, and exclusive deals. (After your trial is up, you can cancel or pay $59.99/year for the service or $7.99/month).

In addition to games, the Quest 3S is also great for streaming shows on Netflix and more. While we've found my Quest 3S to have a short battery life and be uncomfortable to wear after long sessions, you can always grab a VR battery strap to boost playtime and comfort.

This Meta Quest 3S deal is a must for anyone looking to get into VR. Bonus points for the included game.