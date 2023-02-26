These are the 5 PSVR 2 games to play first — and 1 you should avoid

The PSVR 2 has arrived and ushered in a new era of virtual reality on PS5. The pricey peripherals seriously impressed in our review for a variety of reasons including its gorgeous 4K OLED display, excellent controllers and its extremely simple plug-in-and-play setup.

However, a VR headset is only as good as the games you can play on it. And with more than 40 titles in the PSVR 2 launch window lineup, when it comes to picking what to play first there is a lot to choose from.

To help you determine which PSVR 2 games to dive into first, we’ve compiled this list of the PS5 VR experiences that demand your attention straight away. And one game that we recommend you skip for now — at least until you're a seasoned VR player.

It’s important to note, that these are not necessarily the five best PSVR 2 games you can play right now. That is a separate article entirely. Instead, these are the games we recommend you play first once you obtain your PSVR 2. This list has been created primarily for those who are brand new to VR gaming and are looking to be eased into the virtual world.

Of course, the list of games playable on the PSVR 2 is sure to swell significantly in the weeks and months ahead, but right now, these are the five PSVR 2 games that you should definitely play first.

Moss

(Image credit: Polyarc)

Moss on PSVR 2 isn’t just a prettier port of one of the best games on the original PSVR, it’s also the ideal game for newcomers to the world of VR. You play as the reader, a sort of omnipotent figure, tasked with guiding a young mouse named Quill on a grand adventure to defeat a fire-breathing snake. Across its five-hour main campaign, you’ll solve puzzles, search for collectibles, complete platforming challenges and battle enemies with your trusty sword.

Not only is the game absolutely stunning on PSVR 2 with its storybook aesthetic making you feel like you’ve stepped inside a fairy tale, but it’s also the perfect game for adjusting to being in a virtual space. There’s no locomotion to cause motion sickness, instead, your vantage point as the player is always fixed. Plus, if you enjoy Moss — and you probably will — its sequel was released last year and has also been brought to the PSVR 2.

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

(Image credit: XR Games)

On the surface, Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded might seem like an odd inclusion in the PSVR 2 launch lineup. It's a licensed tie-in game for a movie that was released way back in 2019. But despite this, it's actually one of the best action experiences you can have on PSVR 2 right now.

Naturally, this arcade-style shooter is all about killing as many zombies with an assortment of guns. But the real challenge comes when replaying levels in order to achieve the highest score possible. You’ll need to carefully place each shot and efficiently deal with a variety of special infected if you want a top spot on the leaderboard.

Plus, because you don’t have free movement, and are automatically funneled along a set path in short linear levels this is a great shooter for PSVR players just getting comfortable with the technology.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment via YouTube)

Horizon Call of the Mountain is Sony’s first flagship PSVR 2 game. Set within the Horizon universe, you play as Ryas, a former rebel sent on a quest to investigate a new threat to the Carja Sundom and find redemption for past deeds, along the way you’ll meet new and returning characters including franchise protagonist Aloy.

Currently, the only first-party PlayStation game developed exclusively for PSVR 2, Call of the Mountain is an excellent showcase of the headset's new features incorporating everything from the controller’s haptic feedback to the unit’s impressive eye tracking. If you’ve ever dreamed about stepping foot into the world of Horizon, then Call of the Mountain is essential.

Plus, players wanting to showcase the PSVR 2 to friends and family less familiar with games will love the “River Ride” mode which offers a guided tour of the game’s environment without the need for player input.

Gran Turismo 7

(Image credit: Polyphony Digital)

The Gran Turismo franchise has always been about providing players with the most authentic experience possible. It doesn’t carry the strapline “the real driving simulator” for nothing. And while Gran Turismo 7 was already a pretty accurate racer on PS5, the PSVR 2 really does take things up a notch.

Allowing you to get behind the wheel of any of its hundreds of available cars, Gran Turismo 7 is an impressive showcase of how VR can enhance an already excellent game. Although, if you truly want to feel immersed we strongly recommend investing in a compatible racing wheel accessory as well. Using the DualSense controller when playing in VR just doesn’t feel quite right.

Resident Evil Village

(Image credit: Capcom)

VR games are often accused of being less full-featured compared to traditional video games — and in many cases that is a fair assessment — but that’s certainly not the case with Resident Evil Village on PSVR 2. This is the full game playable entirely in VR.

Horror fans will not want to pass up the chance to wander the halls of Castle Dimitrescu and fist-fight with bloodthirsty Lycans from this brand-new perspective. Just be warned, Resident Evil Village was already a fairly spooky game played when played on a television. Through the lens of a PSVR 2 the easily frightened just might find themselves ripping the headset off in fear.

This is also an experience we’d recommend primarily for more seasoned VR players. You’re given complete freedom of movement and if you’ve not got a solid pair of VR legs, Resident Evil Village could be a fairly disorientating experience.

Skip: Kayak VR: Mirage

(Image credit: Better Than Life)

Kayak VR: Mirage isn’t necessarily a bad game — although I would argue it’s a little light on content considering its $20 price tag — but it’s definitely not a title I’d recommend you play first on PSVR 2. That’s because it’s quickly become the litmus test for how susceptible to VR motion sickness you are with multiple players online complaining that even a brief play session made them feel all at sea.

Personally, before I’d even completed the basic tutorial I felt nauseous, and my foolish decision to try and push on through it only made the situation worse. It’s undoubtedly one of the best-looking PSVR 2 games right now, but its accurate simulation of being in a kayak is likely to be too much for inexperienced stomachs.

If you’re a VR veteran then you may enjoy the peaceful serenity of floating downstream, but if the PSVR 2 is your first VR experience, then this is definitely not the place to start. Once you've established a high tolerance for VR, then perhaps consider circling back to this one.