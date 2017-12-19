The Best iPhone X Accessories
The Best iPhone X Accessories
With every new iPhone launch, there's a plethora of accessories you can add to your arsenal for an enhanced experience. Whether you want to dive into the future with wireless technology, utilize quick-charging or include fun toys in your iPhone X use, there's something out there for you.
Here are a dozen accessories that will take your iPhone X to the next level.
Credit: Merge
Apple AirPods
The iPhone X still doesn't come with a built-in headphone jack, which has pushed some consumers to seek out wireless options. Apple's wireless AirPods are small and easy to carry, and they come with a charging case. The AirPods feature a W1 chip that utilizes optical and motion sensors to both detect when the buds are in your ears and deliver enhanced audio. The AirPods also come with a beamforming microphone that filters out background noise, and they last up to 5 hours on a single charge.
MORE: AirPods Review
Credit: Apple
Catalyst Case for AirPods
Getting a case for your iPhone X is a no-brainer, but what about those Apple AirPods you likely picked up to use with your headphone jack-free phone? Catalyst has taken its case-making expertise for phones and applied it to a case for your wireless headphones. The result is the Catalyst Case for AirPods which wraps around the AirPods case to create a waterproof, drop-proof home for Apple's earphones. A detachable carabiner lets you hook the case to your purse or belt, so that your AirPods are always within reach.
Credit: Catalyst
Mophie Wireless Charging Base
The Mophie Wireless Charging Base is optimized to charge your iPhone X quickly and easily without the use of a Lightning cable. Simply plug the charging base into an outlet at your home, and set your iPhone X on top to let the charging begin. Mophie's charging base uses Qi wireless technology that safely delivers quick-charging speeds up to 7.5 watts. The Mophie Wireless Charging Base also uses a 360-degree, non-slip thermoplastic coating that protects your iPhone X from scratches and provides a stable surface for charging placement.
Credit: Mophie
Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad
If you want a different take on a wireless charging pad, try Belkin's Boost Up accessory pad. Belkin says it worked with Apple to fine tune its wireless charging pad to work specifically with the iPhone X (not to mention the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which also support wireless charging.) The Boost Up can even work with most lightweight phone cases so you won't even have to remove your iPhone X from that case you bought for it.
Credit: Belkin
Sphero Droids
StarWarsfans, rejoice! Now you can train your own droid with your iPhone X. Sphero lets you live out your Jedi dreams with an app-controlled BB-8, BB-9E or R2-D2 (which costs an additional $30). Race your droid up to 100 feet across a room using a Bluetooth connection, or send an important message via hologram. Your droid can even interact with other nearby app-enabled droids for an authentic Star Wars experience. Sphero's droids are made out of durable plastic shells, so you don't have to worry about small bumps.
Credit: Sphero
Moment Camera Lenses
If you're really big on taking photos, Moment's camera lenses are a great option for your iPhone X. Moment makes high-quality lenses that are capable of shooting wide (18mm), superfish (15mm) and macro (25mm) images. To use these lenses, you'll need to have Moment's modular phone case on hand, but for $30, it won't break the bank. These upcoming lenses are available for order now, though they won't arrive until the new year.
Credit: Moment
Merge VR/AR Headset
Considering that Apple has prioritized augmented and virtual reality with the iPhone X, you'll definitely want to take advantage of these new features. Merge's VR/AR headset has adjustable lenses that position your iPhone closer to or farther away from your eyes, and Merge's cheap headset can accommodate the iPhone X's expanded size. Unlike cardboard, the soft silicone material makes the Merge headset comfortable to wear for extended periods. The Merge VR/AR headset also comes in a variety of colors to choose from, including purple, green, blue, yellow, gray, teal, red, orange and pink.
MORE: Merge VR Review
Credit: Merge
Zagg InvisibleShield Sapphire Defense
Zagg's InvisibleShield Sapphire Defense screen protector offers maximum protection with its tempered glass and sapphire-infused materials. The Sapphire Defense has an oleophobic coating that resists scratches and fingerprint smudges while also providing shock absorbency and disbursement. The screen protector is 0.3 mm thin and has precision touch sensitivity. The Sapphire Defense is also ultra-HD, so your viewing experience won't be hindered. Most importantly, the Sapphire Defense makes room for your iPhone X's notch and curved edges. Add in Zagg's lifetime warranty, and the InvisibleShield Sapphire Defense is hard to beat.
Credit: Zagg
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Worried that you might lose your AirPods easily? Dr. Dre has you covered with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones. These cushioned over-ear headphones wirelessly connect to your iPhone X for a premium listening experience. The Beats Studio3 feature Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling technology that blocks external sound and preserves clarity. The Beats Studio3 also has the same Apple W1 chip found in the AirPods for seamless setup. You can also expect 22 hours of battery life, along with a low-power mode that can extend that battery life for 40 hours. A carrying case, 5.5mm RemoteTalk cable and a universal USB charging cable are also included, which are nice additions.
Credit: Beats
Aukey PA-Y10 Amp USB-C Wall Charger 46W
Aukey's PA-Y10 Wall Charger comes with a USB-A and USB-C port to give you options for charging your iPhone X. The PA-Y10 supports Power Delivery, which supplies 46 watts of power through the USB-C port specifically. The extra wattage won't carry over into fast charging, but you get the convenience of charging two devices at the same time. The PA-Y10 features an LED display that reports the exact voltage your iPhone is being charged at (volts and mAh), as well as a foldable wall plug to protect it from getting bent.
Credit: Aukey
USB-C to Lightning Cable
If you want to take advantage of the iPhone X's fast-charging capabilities, you're going to need to get your hands on an Apple certified USB-C to Lightning Cable. Apple's official Lightning cable is compatible with its own 29-, 61- and 87-watt USB-C Power Adapters, so keep that in mind if fast charging is your goal. The USB-C to Lightning Cable will also work with Thunderbolt 3 supporting MacBook Pros and iMacs. The Lightning cables come in 1-meter (3.3 feet) and 2-meter (6.6 feet) lengths.
Credit: Apple
ElevationDock 3
Available in silver, black or gold, the ElevationDock 3 is a stylish and sturdy dock fit for your pricey iPhone X. Made with milled aluminum, the ElevationDock 3 is seamless and has enough room for your iPhone, even if you've stashed it inside a thick case. While Elevation's dock is on the heavier side, it also won't tip over with your iPhone X attached, and you can further ensure your dock won't go anywhere using the air vacuum base that locks onto desks. Silicone bumpers protect your iPhone X from scratches.
Credit: Elevation Lab