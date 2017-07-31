Top Selling Bluetooth Earbuds Now Just $21

Wireless headphones are slowly becoming the norm, but if their $100+ price tag still has you shying away, the Mpow Bluetooth Sport Earbuds may change your mind.



(Image credit: Mpow)

Currently priced at $20.99, these earbuds are $25 off and one of Amazon's best-selling earbuds.

The IPX7 sweatproof buds were made for the outdoors. They feature an ear hook to prevent them from slipping out of your ears and also come with three pairs of ear tips to ensure a comfortable fit as they rest in your ear. This is especially vital for gym rats or long-distance runners who wear their buds for prolonged periods of time.

There's also a built-in mic with controls built right into the earbuds' housing. The buttons let you skip/play/pause your music or answer/end phone calls.

The earbuds offer up to 7 hours of wireless playtime and can charged in just 1.5 hours.

Will they satisfy the audiophile in your life? Probably not. But if you want a budget pair of wireless earbuds you can work out in, the Mpow Bluetooth Sport Earbuds should fit the bill nicely.