Google's Next Pixel Could Look Like the Galaxy S8

When Google's next Pixel phone arrives this fall, expect to see the kind of expanded screen already found in phones like the Galaxy S8 and LG G6.





(Image credit: Pixel XL (Credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide))

At least, that's what's going to happen if leaked specs appearing on the GFXBench database accurately reflect one of Google's upcoming phones. The specs were first spotted by German site WinFuture, which has been out in front of several Pixel 2 rumors thus far.



The GFXBench listing shows specs for the Pixel XL2, theoretically the successor to the current Pixel XL, a 5.5-inch smartphone. The new model will apparently feature a 5.6-inch display with a 2560 x 1312 resolution. That would give the XL2 an aspect ratio approaching 18:9 — similar to what the S8 and G6 currently offer.

MORE: Most Anticipated Phones

Other specs mentioned in the listing including an octo-core 2.4GHz Snapdragon 835 processor, currently Qualcomm's top-of-the-line mobile platform, though the chipmaker could produce a faster variation by the Pixel 2's expected fall release. For example, last year's Pixels featured the Snapdragon 821, a step up from the Snapdragon 820 processor featured in flagship phones that came out earlier in 2016.





Source: GFXBench

The Pixel XL2 is also listed as having 4GB of RAM and 100GB of storage (which most people seem to assume will be 128GB when all is said and done). Expect a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-MP shooter up front; both will be capable of shooting 4K video.



One aspect of the listing that's not going to be a part of the final version of the Pixel XL2 is the operating system. The GFX database lists the OS as Android 7.1.1, but since Google releases its phones in the fall as a showcase for the latest and greatest version of Android, you can expect Android 8 to be on the shipping version of that device.



The Pixel XL2 is one of three phones reportedly in the works for this fall. In addition to the Pixel 2, which will replace the current Pixel phone, Google may also be developing a Pixel XXL2, which is thought to be an even larger phablet.



