Galaxy S10 Looks Nothing Like We Have Imagined So Far

Reliable Samsung rumor wizard Ice Universe says that Humanity got it all wrong: the Galaxy S10 looks nothing like any of the concept renders we have seen so far.

(Image credit: Letsgodigital)

So that means it won’t look anything like the phone at the top of this post or this one right here.

(Image credit: Benjamin Geskin)

Or like this:

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

So when Samsung Mobile’s CEO DJ Koh says that the Galaxy S10’s aesthetic changes will be “very significant”, apparently he really means it. At least according to Ice Universe.

If it looks nothing like the concepts we have seen so far — all reasonable variations of the current industrial design language — the S10 will really look radically different. Definitely nothing like a Galaxy S9 with reduced bezels and a hole on it.

How would it look? Nobody knows — except Ice Universe, apparently. This is what I want it to look like.



(Image credit: YouTube)

Yes. I want it to look like the iPhone 4, but bigger. I want Samsung to stop with the slippery soap bar and rounded screen design nonsense and get back to classy minimalism and straight lines.

But we have absolutely no idea. If it is not a single slab of glass like the one at the top of this article — which is arguably the end game of the current smartphone design paradigm — I don’t know what Samsung can be cooking. Whatever it is, we should know more come February at Mobile World Congress.

