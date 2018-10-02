Galaxy S10's Triple Cameras Revealed in New Leak

Samsung's Galaxy S10 has been rumored to ship with three rear cameras. And now a new report is revealing more details.

(Image credit: Concept Creator/YouTube)

Citing a source who has apparently been accurate in the past, SamMobile says Samsung will offer three cameras in the Galaxy S10. The first camera will come with a 12-megapixel sensor, f/1.5-2.4 variable aperture, and a 78-degree field-of-view. It'll be flanked by a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/1.9 aperture and a 123-degree field-of-view. The last camera will come with a 13-megapixel sensor and an f/2.4 aperture.

The source, who was not named in the report, said that the 12- and 13-megapixel options will each have autofocus and optical image stabilization built-in. The 16-megapixel camera will not.

MORE: Samsung's Galaxy S10 Will Look Dramatically Different

By comparison, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max feature dual rear 12-MP cameras. One is a wide-angle lens with a f/1.8 aperture, and the other is a telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture.

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that suggest Samsung is planning three cameras in the Galaxy S10 flagship it plans to launch early next year. But in an odd twist, Samsung didn't wait for the Galaxy S10 to offer a triple-lens camera system. Instead, the company has offered a triple-lens camera in the Galaxy A7, making it the first smartphone from the Korean tech giant to offer the feature.



Although it has confirmed that it's working on a major new release for next year, we don't know yet when the Galaxy S10 might hit store shelves. Some reports have pegged its unveiling for CES in January and others say it won't be available until Mobile World Congress in February.

Either way, we can expect a major upgrade compared to the Galaxy S9. According to reports, the handset will come with a "very significant redesign" and will run on the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in the U.S. We can also expect it to be the first smartphone from Samsung to use a virtual fingerprint sensor baked into its screen. And, by the sound of it, a triple-lens camera system will also be in tow.

Look for much more on Samsung's plans as we get closer to its launch.