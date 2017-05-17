Galaxy Note 8 Will Have Galaxy S8's Big Missing Feature

Samsung's Galaxy S8 camera has been generally well-received, but it lacks a key feature that would've made it even more appealing. It looks like Samsung is going to address that shortcoming with its next handset.

(Image credit: The Galaxy Note 8's rumored dual shooters should surpass the S8. Credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

When Samsung launches the Galaxy Note 8 later this year, it will come with a dual-lens rear camera, the Korea Herald is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. The dual cameras could offer a 3x optical zoom and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. It'll be complemented by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, according to the report's sources.

There had been some speculation before the Galaxy S8 was unveiled in March that it would ship with dual cameras, like the iPhone 7 Plus. However, the idea was apparently scrapped and Samsung went with a single-lens option.

Dual-lens cameras are generally regarded as better options for those who want to take higher-quality images when zooming in on a subject. The iPhone 7 Plus also leverages its dual cameras for its Portrait Mode, which blurs out the background using a bokeh effect.

OnePlus, a company that's targeting the Galaxy S8, is reportedly considering the feature. In fact, the latest rumored specs surrounding the upcoming OnePlus 5 suggest the handset will deliver two shooters on the back in a horizontal arrangement.

Meanwhile, a new iPhone render hit the Web this week that's reportedly based on a credible CAD drawing of an iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus chassis. That render shows a handset with a dual-lens design in vertical alignment.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 8 later this year. In addition to its dual camera, the device should support the S Pen stylus and will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It might also come with a design similar to the Galaxy S8, complete with an edge-to-edge curved display.