Bose's AirPod Killers Are Finally on Sale

Wireless headphones have gained become more popular since the iPhone 7 lost its headphone jack and other phones started following suit. While we generally like Apple's AirPods, there are better wireless alternatives out there.

For a limited time, our favorite AirPod alternatives are on sale. Amazon has the Bose SoundSport Free Headphones for just $199. That's $50 off, which marks the first time these Editors' Choice headphones are on sale. Sure, they're still pricier than the AirPods, even with the discount, but Bose's headphones are also noticeably better.

For starters, we found their ear hook design actually works. Whether you're on a treadmill, walking around town, or doing jumping jacks, these buds will stay in place. They're also IPX4-certified, which means they can be splashed from any direction without suffering any damage.

Outside of their design, the real reason you'll want the SoundSport Free is their sound quality. Bose is no stranger to audio so bass lines are smooth and tight. The SoundSport delivers balanced audio with the perfect punch in all the right places.

Noise isolation could be better, but that's our only real gripe. In terms of battery life, the buds will last for about 5 hours on a single charge.

There's no telling when Amazon's sale may end, so if you want the best wireless buds currently on the market, pick these up now.