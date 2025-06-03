Epic Sony headphone sale on Amazon from $38 — here's 9 deals I'd shop right now
Sony headphone and earbud deals you don't want to miss
Hoping to upgrade your headphone game for summer? Look no further than Sony, the brand that makes some of the best headphones we've ever tested. Even better? Amazon is currently hosting a huge sale on top-rated Sony audio devices.
The sale includes deals on wireless earbuds and Editor's Choice headphones. For instance, you can snag the Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $100 off their usual price. Plus, the Sony WF-C500 are just $79 and ranked among our best wireless earbuds.
Below, I've rounded up the best deals from the Sony sale on Amazon. For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes.
Best Sony deals
Our Sony WH-CH520 headphones review said these headphones "deliver on battery life and performance." They're 360 Reality Audio compatible for more 3D sound and you can customize EQ in the Sony Headphones app. Although there's no active noise cancelling function, they have built-in mics for hands-free voice and video calls and noise suppression processing to keep your voice sounding clear in noisy environments. They're also rated for up to 50 hours of battery life.
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.
These rank top in our best wireless earbuds under $100, and this deal means they're too good to miss. There's no ANC, but our Sony WF-C500 review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.
One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.
The Sony LinkBuds S have a lot to offer: active noise cancelation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity backed by Sony's awesome Headphones Connect app. Auto-play and auto-pause features are on board, plus you get top sound quality and reliability.
The Sony Inzone H9 are styled similarly to their namesake's home console, so they're a perfect choice if you're also a PS5 gamer. In our Sony Inzone H9 review, we found the Editor's Choice headphones were comfortable to wear, but disliked the their finicky companion desktop PC app.
Although superseded by the WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM6, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.
These are some of the best buds that you can buy right now. They sound excellent, with some wickedly detailed sound with plenty of low-end grunt, and feature a very comfortable fit. We gave them 4.5 stars in our review because of their great ANC, which manages to block out almost any noise you could throw at them. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but it's very close.
The XM5s are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
