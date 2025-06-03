Epic Sony headphone sale on Amazon from $38 — here's 9 deals I'd shop right now

Hoping to upgrade your headphone game for summer? Look no further than Sony, the brand that makes some of the best headphones we've ever tested. Even better? Amazon is currently hosting a huge sale on top-rated Sony audio devices.

The sale includes deals on wireless earbuds and Editor's Choice headphones. For instance, you can snag the Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $100 off their usual price. Plus, the Sony WF-C500 are just $79 and ranked among our best wireless earbuds.

Below, I've rounded up the best deals from the Sony sale on Amazon. For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes.

Best Sony deals

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 at Amazon Our Sony WH-CH520 headphones review said these headphones "deliver on battery life and performance." They're 360 Reality Audio compatible for more 3D sound and you can customize EQ in the Sony Headphones app. Although there's no active noise cancelling function, they have built-in mics for hands-free voice and video calls and noise suppression processing to keep your voice sounding clear in noisy environments. They're also rated for up to 50 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $228 at Amazon Although superseded by the WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM6, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248 at Amazon These are some of the best buds that you can buy right now. They sound excellent, with some wickedly detailed sound with plenty of low-end grunt, and feature a very comfortable fit. We gave them 4.5 stars in our review because of their great ANC, which manages to block out almost any noise you could throw at them. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but it's very close.