These are the best Prime Day AirPods deals — save up to $100 now

If you're an iPhone, iPad or Mac user and you're looking for some headphones or earbuds, it's very likely that AirPods are close to the top of your list. Traditionally, they're pretty expensive, but thanks to some big deals at Amazon, you can save a bundle.

I've got some great deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale on AirPods, with big savings on everything from the AirPods 4 to the AirPods Max and everything inbetween.

The best saving at the moment is $100 off the AirPods Max USB-C, which brings them down to a new low of $449.

Best AirPods deals

Lowest Price! Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $159 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are the best in-ears that Apple makes. They're a noise-canceling hero, with epic ANC to get you through even the longest and loudest train trips, bus journeys and flights. Spatial Audio support is always useful, and the core sound is also very solid. They earned 4.5 stars in their review, particularly because of the interoperability between them and other Apple devices.

Lowest Price! Apple AirPods Max USB-C: was $549 now $449 at Amazon The AirPods Max top the tree of Apple's AirPods line, with the best ANC and sound of the selection. The best bit, as we noted in our 4-star review, are their incredibly intuitive controls. The control dial is something that should be replicated by the competition a whole lot more. 20 hours of battery might not be much and the carrying case might not be the best, but they're a premium pair of cans at a less eye-watering price at the moment.