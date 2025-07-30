Eufy's new home security camera uses AI to help you see better at night

Eufy announced two new home security cameras this week: one features AI-powered color night vision, and the other is designed for both indoor and outdoor use. The EufyCam E40 and SoloCam E42 expand the company's offerings, some of which are already among the best home security cameras.

The E40 features Eufy's new MaxColor Vision, an AI-powered color night vision technology designed to enhance ultra-low light conditions at 2K resolution. It provides improved clarity, especially in detecting humans.

Eufy's new camera is compatible with the HomeBase S380 and the HomeBase 2 for local footage storage, which lets you forgo expensive monthly cloud storage fees.

(Image credit: Eufy)

According to Eufy, the E40 is the first battery-powered security camera with two USB-C ports. You can use them to attach accessories, such as a LongRange Module and a solar panel, simultaneously. The LongRande Module enables high-speed video transmission over long distances, ranging from 500 to 1,000 meters, designed for larger homes or properties.

The camera is battery-powered, but the 0.75w solar panel on top can provide nearly year-round power without needing to plug it in to recharge it.

Eufy's other camera, the SoloCam E42, features 4K resolution and a built-in spotlight. It also has pan-tilt zoom capabilities to cover 360 degrees horizontally.

(Image credit: Eufy)

For intruder deterrence, the SoloCam features high-visibility red and blue strobe lights, as well as a 105 dB siren.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like the E40, the E42 comes with a separate solar panel, allowing you to place the camera where needed for optimal coverage while positioning the panel to maximize sunlight.

The EufyCam E40 security camera is available now in a two-camera bundle with the HomeBase 2 for $280 or the HomeBase S380 for $380. A separate Eufy solar panel can also be added to capture more solar energy.

The SoloCam E42 launches on August 5 in a two-camera bundle with the HomeBase S380 for $399.