Ring backtracks, lets cops once again request video from your doorbell and security cameras

A year after removing the ability to police to request security camera and doorbell footage from Ring owners, Ring is backtracking partially due to a new partnership.

Earlier this year, Axon, the maker of Taser, announced (spotted by Business Insider) that it was partnering with Ring to allow customers to share "relevant video with law enforcement to help solve crimes faster and safeguard neighborhoods.

This will affect all of the best Ring video doorbells.

It's a reversal of the video sharing policy introduced in January of 2024 when Ring removed the "Request for Assistance" button from the Neighbors app. This meant that public agencies could no longer request and receive video directly in the app except in emergencies.

It was another step in scaling back law enforcement involvement by Ring due to privacy concerns.

With the Axon partnership, police can now request footage from Ring users via Axon's digital evidence management system. As of this writing, it's unclear if police solicitations will appear in the Neighbors app.

Tom's Guide has reached out to Ring for clarification on the Axon partnership and how new law enforcement requests will appear for customers.

According to Axon, the once a request is made, Ring owners can decide to to send the footage or not. If they do it will be “encrypted and securely added to the case file."

This year, former CEO and founder of Ring, Jamie Siminoff, returned to Amazon, taking over Ring and several other smart home companies within Amazon's umbrella. Business Insider reports that he has made sweeping changes across the company with a desire to have Ring return "to its founding identity as a crime-prevention tool."

Emails to employees read that Siminoff wants to return Blink to its original goal of making neighborhoods safer.

Ring is not without controversy. In 2023, the FTC sued the company after reports that it enabled workers and hackers to spy on customers, as reported by The Verge. Motherboard reported in 2019 that the company was coaching police on how to get footage without a warrant from users.

Ring has partnerships with over 2,000 police and fire departments across every U.S. state. The last official number we could find came from a letter Ring sent to Senator Markey (via Wired) in 2022, which noted 2,161 partner "law enforcement agencies" and 455 fire departments.

The company has an "Active Agency Map," which Ring claims is regularly updated. From that, we were able to find 113 "local government agencies," mostly animal services and emergency management, 2,678 "local law enforcement," and 622 fire departments. An additional 517 and 167 police and fire departments have been added since 2022.

Ring Alternatives

Ring makes some of the best video doorbells, and even takes up multiple slots in our picks.

However, if the sudden turn to more of a law enforcement-enabling company makes you uncomfortable, there are alternatives, including the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual and the Nest doorbell. Again, this won't necessarily stop company's from sharing videos with cops without your consent, but other doorbells don't have quite the same privacy controversies as Ring.

It should be noted that Siminoff is not only in charge of Ring but also the Amazon-owned company, Blink, which makes one of the best home security cameras in the Blink Outdoor 4.

The Ring founder has combined teams for Ring, Blink, Key, and Amazon Sidewalk, but it's unclear if this Axon partnership will remain exclusive to Ring devices.

But just in case, you could try alternatives like the Wyze Cam v4 and Arlo Ultra 2, both excellent choices.