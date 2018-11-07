Amazon's Smart Home Sale Includes $10 Smart Plugs, Bulbs

Amazon has an early Black Friday deal for Echo and Sonos One owners.

For a limited time, you can get the LIFX Mini White Smart LED Light Bulb for $10 ($17 off) or the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $10 ($25 off) via coupon code "SMART10". That's at least $17 off and one of the best deals we've seen on these smart plugs and bulbs. (Amazon ran a similar deal with the same prices just before Prime Day).

Echo/Sonos One device owners can also get 20 percent off a wide range of popular Alexa-compatible smart home accessories as seen below. The promo includes smart bulbs, security cameras, and doorbells from brands like TP-Link, Ring, and Sengled. Just enter code "SMART20" in your Amazon cart during checkout for your discount.

Noteworthy items on sale:

This Amazon sale won't last long, and remember the coupons can only be used by Echo or Sonos One owners who didn't participate in the last $10 Amazon smart home promo.

If you plan on buying an Echo device later this month, keep in mind that Amazon's own smart plug is expected to sell for $5 on Nov. 22 with the purchase of an Echo device.