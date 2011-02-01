Motorola XOOM Super Bowl Ad Jabs At Apple

This week Motorola released a sneak peak of its Super Bowl trailer promoting the upcoming Android-based XOOM tablet. The new clip is more than likely just a simple teaser for the actual trailer airing during the game next weekend. Nevertheless, the message is clear: it's time for more choices.

Unsurprisingly the company has taken another jab at Apple with the ad, this time poking fun at the Cupertino-based company's Macintosh ad seen during the 1984 Super Bowl. Although the new XOOM ad isn't a blatant ripoff, it clearly uses the same theme of breaking away from the rule of one authority, one design, one way to work.

It's time for more choices, the new ad reads.

For the uninitiated, the XOOM specs are as follows:

OS: Andoid 3.0 Honeycomb

Dimensions: 249.1-mm (h) x 167.8-mm (w) x 12.9-mm (d)

Display: 10.1-inch 1280 x 800 resolution

Weight 730 g

Processor: dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 @ 1 GHz

Battery: up to 10 hour video playback

Memory: 32 GB on-board user memory, SD card support after software update, 1 GB DDR2 RAM

Camera: 5MP rear-facing camera with dual LED flash, 2MP front-facing camera

Video: 720p capture; 1080p playback/streaming; H.263, H.264, MPEG4

Audio: AAC, AAC+, AMR NB, AMR WB, MP3, XMF

Network: 3G, 4G LTE upgradable, 802.11n w/Personal hotspot

Connectivity: 3.5-mm, micro-USB 2.0 HS, Corporate Sync, Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR + HID

The Motorola XOOM tablet is expected to arrive as early as next month, followed by the 4G LTE upgrade sometime in Q2 2011. Apple is also expected to reveal the iPad 2 sometime next month as well, with a general availability in April.

Looks like February is going to be a busy month for a change.