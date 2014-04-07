Trending

Will.I.Am's Smartwatch Makes Calls, Plays Music

Will.I.Am's smartwatch can make calls, play music and access Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It will launch in July.

Google received a lot of attention when it announced its Android Wear operating system last month, but perhaps Will.I.Am is the man to get it started in here for smartwatches. In an appearance on UK TV program "Alan Carr: Chatty Man," the tech-savvy musician showed off his as-yet-unnamed wrist companion, which makes calls, plays music and syncs with Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Responding to tweets from Engadget and Alan Carr, Will.I.Am revealed that the watch is "really real," and that it will launch "in July." He said on the show that the watch is being built by a company he started and funded. Whether the product will hit the U.S. isn't clear at the moment, and no price has been announced just yet. 

Will.I.Am told host Alan Carr, "I don't carry my phone anymore," relying on his smart wristbands (he wore one on each wrist during the TV appearance) for communications and music. With a few taps and swipes on the wrist-mounted glass display, the musician dialed a phone number and played music. During the demo, the sound that filtered out of Will.I.Am's smartwatch was distinct and clear, without any of the tinny quality we expect from such a device.

The Black Eyed Pea singer did not disclose whether his smartwatch will be running Android Wear, Tizen OS or a proprietary operating system, but we are excited to see what his device will do for the smartwatch industry.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pills161 07 April 2014 20:45
    ...sure hope this becomes available in the US, sheeple everywhere are getting ready to pull out their wallets for this as we speak. I mean, it has will.i.am's name attached to it so it must be the best thing since sliced bread.
    Reply
  • cork27 07 April 2014 21:02
    Doesn't look so good. I like a more minimal and small device, like the upcoming Moto360.

    Currently I have the SmartQ Z Watch, and it is as good as this sounds. It can make texts, make calls, and with the custom rom I installed I can sync Facebook and Twitter. It can also play music. (specs 1ghz processor, 512mb ram, 4gb rom, 240x240px, wifi, bluetooth). And it was only £60 (about $100), which is cheaper than most (probably ALL) well known smart watches, and very likely cheaper than this. The Z Watch is also small and very well built, which is very good for a less well known Chinese brand.
    Reply
  • cork27 07 April 2014 21:12
  • UVB076 07 April 2014 22:59
    Will.I.Am's smartwatch is vapour ware. Will not exist.
    Reply
  • tobyben 08 April 2014 10:33
    This is old news. He has been using this watch on the UK show "The Voice" for the last couple of months. He used it to make Tweets live on the show, also took phone calls too.
    Reply
  • reactive 08 April 2014 12:07
    And the battery lasts for...? Tell me when battery energy density has increased by 5x, and I might be interested in a smart watch. Until then, they'll be a permanently unreliable bit of idiot-ware.
    Reply
  • 08 April 2014 13:55
    I just don't get this; first, all the cellphone makers pushed for bigger and bigger screens on their phones, so now, we have phablets. Then, someone comes up with this brilliant idea of reducing the screen size to about a thumb-print, with straps, so you can tie it around your arm, so you can still talk to some rep in India trying to sell you insurance, while you're in the shower. I don't know guys, maybe I'm being too judgmental for thinking of this smart watch thing as a tech fad. *shrug*
    Reply