Upcoming TV Shows We're Most Excited to Watch in 2019

Steaming services and cable networks are constantly adding new shows so that viewers never run out of something to watch. From a superhero drama to a comedy about the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, there is no shortage of exciting original shows and new seasons of current ones airing in the coming months.

So, with the final season of Game of Thrones coming to an end ending, now is the time to look forward to the next show to binge with your friends and family.

If you're not subscribed to every streaming service, then check out our pages for the best shows on each platform. If you don't want to wait that long, check out the shows coming to Netflix in July. We've also compiled the best shows on Netflix, along with the best-hidden gems on the popular streaming platform. If you're an Amazon Prime member, look through our roundup of the best Prime TV shows and movies. Can't figure out which streaming service to subscribe to? Check out our comparison between Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Best Upcoming TV Shows of 2019

Glow Season 3 (Netflix; Aug. 9)

(Image credit: Netflix)

After two critically acclaimed and fan-adored seasons, Alison Brie and Marc Maron are back to lead Netflix's Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling to Las Vegas. Yes, this third season sees the beleaguered grapplers move from TV to a residency on the strip, where things will apparently get far more debaucherous than before, according to an interview Brie gave to Entertainment Weekly. After season 2 of Glow saw the relationship between Ruth and Debbie come to an abrupt break as Debbie, while on cocaine, broke Ruth's ankle during a match, season 3 will likely see the two continue to determine if they can exist in the same promotion, or find out if they need a Loser Leaves Town match. Incredibly easy to binge in a breeze, Glow provides a mix of the funny and dramatic built around developing characters who seem to be refusing to become accountable while needing to take care of each other in an incredibly risky business. Geena Davis is joining the cast to portray Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, a retired showgirl who's now running the show at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. — Henry T. Casey

The Terror: Infamy (AMC; Aug 12)

George Takei, enough said. Yes, the Star Trek alum will star in and consult on the second season of this gripping, historical horror-anthology series. If the trailer is any indication, this sophomore effort will be deeply unsettling, much like the critically acclaimed first season that followed the doomed Franklin Expedition in the mid-19th century. The season will follow a young man who has set out to solve a series of bizarre deaths within the Japanese-American community during World War II. The show will explore the horrors of internment camps that imprisoned Japanese citizens following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Takei, who was incarcerated in an internment camp for three years, called The Terror: Infamy a blend of authentic history and ancient horror stories. — Phillip Tracy

Mindhunter (Netflix; Aug 16)

This critically-acclaimed crime thriller is returning for a second season. Set two years after the events of the first season, these new installments will be based around the Atlanta murders of 1979 to 1981. Holden Ford returns alongside Bill Tench as they solve murders in the early days of criminal psychology and profiling. Interestingly, Damon Herriman has been cast to play Charles Manson, although it's not clear if he will be in season 2. — Phillip Tracy

The Politician (Netflix; Sept 27, 2019)

Details about The Politician are scarce, but with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan calling the shots, it's hard not to be intrigued by this upcoming comedy series. This trio represents the brains behind hit TV shows like Glee and American Horror Story. The Netflix original will follow Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a rich high school student who navigates a tricky political landscape to fulfill his lifelong goal of becoming president. Promising a stream of dark comedy and satire, The Politician will hopefully give us a much-needed reprieve from the less humorous realities of real-world politics. — Phillip Tracy

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime; Oct 25)

If the premium network's impressive track record wasn't enough, then the mouthwatering premise of On Becoming a God in Central Florida might get you to finally subscribe to Showtime. In this tense drama, Kirsten Dunst plays Krystal Stubbs, a minimum-wage-earning water-park employee who gets revenge against a multi-billion dollar cult organization that scammed her family into ruin. She does so by lying and conning her way up the ranks of a pyramid scheme. Set in an Orlando suburb in the '90s, this dark comedy was originally developed by AMC before moving to YouTube Premium and finally landing on Showtime for a 10-episode first season. — Phillip Tracy

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus; Nov 12th)

One of the first flagship shows launching on Disney Plus, The Mandalorian could be the gritty, grounded Star Wars series that many fans have been waiting for. Set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, this streaming series will follow a lone bounty hunter known simply as the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) as he explores the murky outskirts beyond the New Republic. With Jon Favreau at the helm and a star-studded cast that includes Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Gina Carano and Nick Nolte, The Mandalorian is shaping up to be Disney Plus' first must-watch show. — Mike Andronico

The Expanse (Prime Video; Dec 13)

Whatever contempt I had toward Amazon vanished when the retail giant saved The Expanse, TV's best sci-fi show. After three seasons on Syfy (where it was cancelled), the show will return on Dec 13 with Season 4. If that wasn't reason enough to celebrate, Amazon already renewed the show for a fifth season. For those who haven't yet joined our band on the Rocinante, The Expanse is a true sci-fi epic in the style of a space opera. Based on James S. A. Corey's acclaimed novels, the show follows a disparate group of space explorers as they get wrapped up in conflicts between Earthers, Martians and Belters, or outcasts born in the Asteroid Belt. If you're still dreaming of a Firefly return, this is as good as it gets. — Phillip Tracy

Watchmen (HBO; fall 2019)

(Image credit: HBO)

The 2009 Zach Snyder Watchmen movie was better than you remember, but it was too close to the comic book, with many scenes recreated shot-by-shot from the original panels. HBO's Watchmen series won't have that problem. The show will have a totally new plotline that uses only some of the original Watchmen characters. In the rather baffling trailer, we recognized Ozymandias (Jeremy Irons), but there were a whole lot of mini-Rorschachs, some dudes in yellow masks, and Regina King, Don Johnson and Jean Smart as new characters. Tim Blake Nelson also stars. It could suck, but we can't wait to find out. — Paul Wagenseil

His Dark Materials (BBC/HBO; fall 2019)

The first part of Philip Pullman's atheistic fantasy trilogy was adapted into The Golden Compass in 2007 and somehow sank New Line Cinema, despite grossing $372 million worldwide. Not to be daunted, the BBC has already committed to two seasons of the TV version of the entire trilogy. Dafne Keen (the angry little girl from Logan) has the central role of Lyra Belacqua; Ruth Wilson (Luther, The Affair) is the scheming Mrs. Coulter; Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) is the pilot Lee Scoresby; James McEvoy is the heroic Lord Asriel. No word, however, on who plays or voices Iorik Byrnison, the warlike polar bear. — Paul Wagenseil



Credit: Netflix