Trendnet Unveils Its First MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router

LAS VEGAS — Trendnet is jumping into the MU-MIMO game with its first router enabled to take advantage of the Wi-Fi optimization technology. The TEW-827DRU costs $275 and is available now.





The TEW-827DRU is an AC2600 dual-band router, capable of speeds of up to 800Mbps on its 2.4GHz band and 1,733Mbps on its 5GHz band. The router's quad-stream technology allows more spatial streams to boost throughput. The TEW-827DRU has five Gigabit ports (including one for the modem), along with a pair of USB 3.0 ports.

If you find the blinking lights of a router to be distracting, there's also an off button for the LED lights, along with the standard buttons for power and connecting peripherals such as printers.

But it's the support for MU-MIMO, or Multi-User Multiple-Input, Multiple Output, that makes Trendnet's router noteworthy. MU-MIMO distributes bandwidth more efficiently by offering separate streams to multiple devices, instead of dividing bandwidth among a common pool. That means a more efficient Wi-Fi network, provided you've got connected devices such as phones, laptops, and set-top boxes that also support MU-MIMO.



Trendnet is hardly the only router maker with MU-MIMO news at this year's CES. Both Linksys and Amped Wireless have made MU-MIMO central to their router plans for the coming year — a sign that router makers are stepping up their support for the technology as more connected devices include chips that can take advantage of MU-MIMO.



Trendnet also plans to release a new AC1900 USB adapter during the spring of 2016. The $110 TEW-809UB looks to boost wireless speeds for desktops and laptops, thanks to four detachable antennas and beam-forming technology that directs strong Wi-Fi signals to specific locations in your network.