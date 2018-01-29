Galaxy S9 Price Leaked, And It's Awfully High

Samsung isn't talking about its Galaxy S9 pricing yet, but a new leak suggests it could be considerably higher than its predecessor.





(Image credit: Mobile Fun)



The folks over at ETNews have cited sources who say Samsung will sell the Galaxy S9 for between 950,000 won and 999,000 Won in Korea this year. That translates to about $895 to $935, according to the report, which was earlier covered by BGR. It's also higher than the 935,000 won starting price on the Galaxy S8, which translates to about $875.



While this estimate doesn't guarantee a price hike for shoppers elsewhere around the world, ETNews' report suggests Samsung could follow a similar strategy in the U.S. and Europe. And that could mean that the $750 Galaxy S8 could cost less than the Galaxy S9. But exactly how much Samsung might try to charge for the Galaxy S9 in the U.S. is unknown.



Galaxy S9 rumors have been flying fast and furious over the last several months. They've largely centered on reports that Samsung's handset will deliver only minor updates compared to last year's Galaxy S8. This year's smartphone is expected to have a nearly identical design to the Galaxy S8.

MORE: Galaxy S9 Leaked Specs: Here's What to Expect

The big update this year, according to reports, will come to the Galaxy S9's rear-facing camera, which will reportedly offer dual apertures and much faster auto-focus. Only the Galaxy S9+ is expected to sport dual lenses. Samsung is also reportedly planning to move the fingerprint sensor below the camera, making it easier to reach.



On the software side, Samsung could be planning an update that comes with more artificial intelligence features. The software could provide more contextual information based on how you interact with its software.



Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on Feb. 25 and will likely make pre-orders available in early March. Samsung should make the Galaxy S9 line available in mid-March.