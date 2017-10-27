Why the Galaxy S7 Is the Best Smartphone Value Right Now

From the Galaxy S8 to the iPhone X, nearly every major manufacturer has released their newest and best smartphones. Unfortunately, many of today's top flagships cost more than a mainstream laptop, which has left many consumers frantically searching for cheaper alternatives.

However, there's one tremendous deal everyone is overlooking — the Samsung Galaxy S7. Yes, we realize that Samsung's 2016 device will soon be two years old, but the handheld has aged well enough to still be a contender in 2017, especially when you factor in its price.

The Cheapest Premium Phone You'll Find

A premium smartphone for under $500? That's precisely what the S7 is at this moment. In fact, you can get the 32GB Samsung Galaxy S7 for AT&T for $363.50. That crushes all of today's flagships in terms of affordability.

Alternatively, Amazon offers the 32GB Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 for $485. While that's a little higher, it's still cheaper than most current phones and it undercuts Samsung's direct price. The South Korean manufacturer is offering the 32GB Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 for $569.99. (By comparison, the 64GB S8 starts at $850, a $280 difference).

However, if you really want to save the most money and don't mind owning a refurbished model, you can get the refurbished 32GB Samsung Galaxy S7 for Verizon for $279.99. Amazon describes the phone as being in excellent condition and backs it with a 90-day warranty. At that price, it's an outstanding bargain.

Hardware That Will Still Wow You

The Galaxy S7 floored us when it first came out and nearly two years later it's design still manages to wow us. Its performance may not rival the S8 or the iPhone 8, but for its price, you still get an impressive amount of hardware. That includes a 5.1-inch 2560 x 1440 quad-HD AMOLED display, Qualcomm 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 12-megapixel DualPixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera.

In fact, many differences between the S7 and S8 are subtle improvements. The cameras, for instance, are almost the same, although the S8 does offer improved image processing and better low-light photos.

The S7 will celebrate its 2-year birthday in March of 2018. There's no doubt it will start to slow down eventually, but if waiting an extra second or two for apps to open means keeping an extra $400 in your pocket, that's not a bad trade-off at all.