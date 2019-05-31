Galaxy Note 10 Leak Reveals Most Surprising Spec

While it’s all very interesting reading about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, it’s important to remember that there’s going to be two alleged versions: a standard and a ‘Pro’.

And while both editions will share plenty of components and specs, there are some areas where the standard Note 10 will be objectively worse. And now we have a new leak backing this up.

According to Dutch website Galaxy Club (via PhoneArena), the vanilla Note 10’s battery has the underwhelming capacity of 3,400mAh. Samsung phablet enthusiasts may notice that this is actually less than the Note 9’s 4,000mAh cell, which on its face is disappointing news.

Galaxy Club goes on to claim that a 4,300mAh battery will appear in the 5G editions of the Note 10, due to appear in a separate launch after the reveal of the normal handsets. This is still smaller than the 4,500mAh battery that the Note 10 Pro has previously been rumored to feature.

It is possible that the Note 10 doesn’t need a huge battery. With lower specs, e.g. fewer cameras and a smaller screen, and some improvements in efficiency, the lack of a few extra milliamp hours won’t make the user experience significantly worse.

Samsung may be hoping that long-term Note fans are going to use the Pro version with its more numerous improvements over the previous generation, and the standard version will be bought by people with tighter budgets or those who are not concerned with having the top specs and performance, but simply like the S-Pen stylus.

Remember to check our Galaxy Note 10 rumor round-up page regularly, as it’s the place where we collect everything we know or have heard about the upcoming Samsung phablet.