What Is Plex Live TV? What Cord-Cutters Need to Know

Plex Live TV is not your typical cable TV alternative, and that's a good thing. That's because it's considerably cheaper than the competition.

After you have two key ingredients in place, you'll be able to cut the cord while spending a lot less than you would on something like Sling TV or YouTube TV. And Plex Live TV even includes pause, play, rewind and fast-forward functionality, so you've got all the control you need.



(Image credit: Plex)

For just $5 per month, Plex Live TV will allow you to stream and record live television programming in your area. To get set up, Plex Live TV requires a digital tuner (about $100) and HDTV antenna ($10 and up) to capture over-the-air broadcasts. You can then watch that programming from within the Plex Live TV interface, and if you use the company’s DVR, record shows and movies for watching later.

Plex Live TV presents a possible boon for cord-cutters, but it’s still new and you might have some questions. Here's what you need to know.

What Is Plex, Anyway?

Plex is one of the more prominent and popular platforms for organizing and playing media both inside and outside the home. At its foundation, Plex is a media server that works across platforms, like Windows, macOS and others, and allows you to store and organize all of your media content, including music, photos and videos in the service.

On the other side of the equation are Plex apps that work across smartphones, set-top boxes, and other devices, to let you watch and access all the content stored on your server.

MORE: How to Use Plex Media Server

Think of Plex as a digital repository for all your favorite content, as well as a platform for accessing that content on the devices of your choosing. It’s like your own on-demand entertainment service.

How Much Does Plex Live TV Cost?

If you’re truly looking to cut the cord and save some cash, opting for Plex Live TV might be a smart move.

In order to access Plex Live TV, you need to be a Plex Pass subscriber. The subscription costs $5 per month, or $40 per year. But if you really want to save some cash and plan on using the service over time, spend $120 and get a lifetime subscription to Plex Pass.

In addition to live TV and DVR support, Plex Pass lets you sync your content for offline access, turn on parental controls, and more.

What Do I Need to Get Plex Live TV to Work?

While Plex in and of itself is a program you can download and use wherever you want, if it’s live television you’re after, you’ll need a few more components.



(Image credit: Plex)

First , you’re going to need the Plex media server downloaded to the devices of your choosing. Plex has built the live-TV functionality directly into the server, so you don’t need to fuss. There, you can also access your DVR features.

MORE: Why I Dumped Sling TV for PlayStation Vue

Next, you’ll need to buy a HDTV digital antenna that you set up either inside or outside your home. That digital antenna will connect to a Plex-compatible tuner that will also interact with your Plex media server.

Once the hardware is ready, you can open Plex, which will automatically detect the tuner and find all the channels that your digital antenna is capturing over the air. The Plex software takes care of the television programming guide, DVR functionality and more.

Which Digital Antennas and Tuners Work with Plex Live TV?

According to Plex, its service will work with any digital antenna you choose. So you can opt for an indoor or outdoor model of your choice and it will work with Plex without worry. (Here’s a look at how to get better reception with your TV antenna.)

Tuners, however, are a different story. Previously, Plex only worked with HDHomerun tuners. Now, though, the company has expanded its list of tuners to include a handful from other companies, including Hauppauge and DVBLogic.

Here’s a full list of compatible Plex tuners:

Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD

Hauppauge HVR-955Q

Hauppauge soloHD, Digital TV

Hauppauge quadHD

Hauppauge Freeview HD TV for Xbox One

AVerMedia AVerTV Volar Hybrid

DVBLogic TVButler 100TC

HDHomeRun Connect

HDHomeRun Extend

HDHomeRun Prime

HDHomeRun Expand



On Which Devices Can I Watch Programming?

Originally limited to Android TV and iOS devices, such as the iPhone, iPad and iPod, as well a a host of Android TV devices, like the Nvidia Shield, Plex Live TV is now also available on the Apple TV.



(Image credit: Plex)

What Kinds of Features Does Plex Live TV offer?

Once you have Plex Live TV up and running, you’ll find a list of programs you can watch through the service. It also comes with a handy guide, so you can see what’s upcoming, so you don’t miss a moment. The guide also lists show and series descriptions, so you can quickly determine whether you want to watch certain content.

Where Plex Live TV shines, however, is with its integration with Plex DVR. The DVR lets you record either a single airing of a television show or an entire series. And it saves it in your Plex account, so you can watch it whenever you wish. The DVR will also let you record multiple shows at once.

And since Plex is designed to work across devices over the internet, you can watch programming anywhere you are. You simply need to have your digital antenna and tuner set up and streaming over the internet, and you can watch your shows from afar.



Plex Live TV's Time Shifting feature adds pause, play, rewind and fast-forward controls to its live-streamed programming, giving viewers the option to replay amazing moments or take a second for a bathroom break.



Can I Record Live TV Programming?

Yes. But it won’t happen out of the box. Instead, you’ll need to have both Plex Live TV and Plex DVR running on your account to make it happen.

Which Channels Can I Watch and Record?

Well, that all depends. Since Plex Live TV is relying upon your digital antenna to capture programming, you’ll be limited to the networks that are beaming content over the air in your location.

Generally speaking, most major networks have over-the-air broadcasts, and many sports channels, like ESPN, broadcast content, as well. So, you should be able to get a nice selection of content for your Plex buildout.

If you want to see a full list of over-the-air channels in your area, click here for a handy guide from AntennaWeb.

MORE: Best Streaming Devices: Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV & More

How Does Plex Live TV Compare to the Competition?

Plex Live TV has several competitors, all trying to get you to use their service to watch live TV. The biggest difference between Plex Live TV and these alternatives is that Plex has a much lower monthly cost of just $5 per month, even though you need other gear like an HD antenna and tuner. Which Sling TV, Playstation Vue and other options, everything is streamed directly over the web.

Sling TV: Sling TV won’t require you to get your own digital antenna and tuner. Instead, you can simply boot up the app and start watching programming on your favorite channels. However, Sling TV comes in several bundle options, like your cable or satellite provider, with prices that start at $20 a month. It’s available in the browser and other devices, like your smartphone.

PlayStation Vue: It’s a similar story with PlayStation Vue. The Sony service doesn’t require that you have a digital tuner and instead lets you choose from several plans, based on the number of channels you prefer. The basic Access plan costs $30 per month. The Ultra option will set you back $65 a month.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV is one of the simpler services in the live-TV market, since it only requires you to pay $35 a month without worrying about bundles. For that price, you’ll find several channels, including major networks, that support live TV streaming. You can also subscribe to premium channels like Showtime for an additional monthly fee. And no, you don’t need an antenna or tuner with this service, either.

Hulu: Hulu only recently joined the live-TV market with a new service called Hulu With Live TV. The offering, which is still in beta and streams over the Web, includes access to all of Hulu’s on-demand content, but includes live streaming for a range of sports, news, and entertainment programming. You’ll pay $40 a month for all that.

DirecTV Now: AT&T’s DirecTV Now offers more than 120 channels and more than 10,000 on-demand titles that are all available when you access the service. Like the others, you won’t need any hardware to get it up and running and you can access it for as little as $10 a month if you have an unlimited wireless plan from AT&T. DirecTV Now pricing is regularly available for $35 for those who don’t take advantage of the AT&T offer.