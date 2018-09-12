Plex Is Shutting Down This Key Feature

One of popular media program Plex's key services is shutting down soon.

Plex told users in an e-mail recently obtained by Variety that it will shut down Plex Cloud on Nov. 30, citing problems with the service.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to shut down the Plex Cloud service on November 30th, 2018,” the company said in the email. “We’ve been actively working on ways to address various issues while keeping costs under control. We hold ourselves to a high standard, and unfortunately, after a lot of investigation and thought, we haven’t found a solution capable of delivering a truly first class Plex experience to Plex Cloud users at a reasonable cost.”

Plex Cloud launched in 2016, and was designed to let you manage all of your multimedia content in the cloud without needing to rely on your own media server. The service worked with applications like Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive, giving you multiple options for accessing your favorite shows, movies and songs from the cloud.

That stood in stark contrast to the standard version of Plex, which requires you to have your own server. Indeed, many Plex users have dedicated computers in their homes that are designed solely for storing and managing content.

However, after Plex Cloud launched as an option for people who didn't want to manage their own servers, users started to complain. The service was buggy at times and caused some odd glitches that Plex was working on. Over the last two months, Plex put Plex Cloud into maintenance mode to see if it could fix its woes.

Now, though, Plex has thrown in the towel. And instead of focusing on fixing Plex Cloud, the company wants to improve upon its core offering and add more features and content.