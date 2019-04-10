OnePlus 7 Pro Design and Specs Just Leaked

OnePlus is quietly working on a new flagship handset. But a new leak might have revealed nearly everything we want to know about its next smartphone.

Over at Weibo, a user has published images of what the person says is the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro. The device, which has been rumored for quite some time, is expected to be the top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 the Chinese handset maker releases this year. More affordable and perhaps less powerful Max and Plus versions are also in the works, according to reports.

The first image published to Weibo shows a device that looks surprisingly similar to the Galaxy S10. The OnePlus 7 Pro device comes with an all-screen design and curved edges similar to what you'd find in Samsung's Galaxy S lineup. There's no front-facing camera in the smartphone, lending some credence to rumors that OnePlus will use a pop-up selfie camera instead of one baked into the display.

The second image leak provides a bit more insight into what the device will offer.

According to the screengrab, the OnePlus 7 Pro in the leak will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and have 8GB of onboard RAM. OnePlus is planning 256GB of storage and the screen size will reportedly measure 6.67 inches. It'll come with a triple-lens camera array with 48-, 16-, and 8-megapixel lenses, according to the screengrab.

If that's accurate, the OnePlus 7 Pro could be quite the competitor to Samsung's Galaxy S10 and the best Android phones.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, it's important to note that OnePlus has yet to acknowledge the existence of the OnePlus 7 Pro. And while the images seem real, it's possible they were doctored and fake.

OnePlus hasn't said when it'll launch its next flagship lineup. The company has been rumored to be planning a first-half of 2019 launch, however, so if that's accurate, expect to hear much more about the devices in the coming weeks.