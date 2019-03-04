Here’s the First Photo of the OnePlus 7 and Its Pop-Up Camera

Just a few hours after reliable rumormonger Steve Hermmerstoffer (aka @onleaks) published renders of the OnePlus 7, a post in Weibo has revealed the much-awaited next generation phone with a photo.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The image shows that the OnePlus 7 won’t be a slider, but a full-screen phone with a pop-up selfie camera. The image published in Weibo — which has since been deleted — features the phone’s facial identification screen.

The renders created by @onleaks show a back with three cameras — with the third separated from the top two with two sensors. There is no information about the capabilities of these three cameras.



(Image credit: OnLeaks)

According to rumors, the OnePlus 7 will allegedly use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor fed with a big 4,150 mAh battery. That would be slightly larger than the 4,100 mAh battery in the Galaxy S10 Plus.



(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The OnePlus 7 release date is not yet known. Seeing it in the wild, however, could mean that the launch may not be far away. At Mobile World Congress 2019, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau mentioned that he was carrying a OnePlus 7 in his pocket, but he didn’t show it to the public.

This is the first view we have of it. And, quite frankly, anything without a notch or punch hole looks pretty good to me.