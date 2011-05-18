Trending

Linux Emulator That Runs In Your Web Browser

JavaScript is showing off more of its potential as French developer Fabrice Bellard published a PC emulator using the platform.

Bellard's jslinux runs within a web browser and provides a 32-bit X86 CPU, an interrupt controller, interrupt timer as well as serial interface within 90 KB. According to the developer, the emulator has been tested with Firefox 4 and Chrome 11 (it does not work in Chrome 12 beta) under Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. The code runs substantially faster in Firefox than in Chrome.

Since it works with Firefox 4, it also works on Android smartphones and tablets using the browser (which we briefly tested). jslinux is not compatible with the standard Android browser.

Bellard said that the the Linux kernel in the emulator is version 2.6.20; the emulated CPU is similar to a 486 processor without FPU, which, however, is not a big deal as Linux integrates a FPU emulator anyway. The developer stated that he was inspired by Qemu and was interested in finding out how optimized JavaScript code could be programmed for modern JavaScript engines. The result has rather limited use, but further development could turn the application into a full emulator that could run old software or games within a web browser.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • NapoleonDK 19 May 2011 04:49
    I suppose you could use it if you wanted to learn BASH or something. =\ I do like seeing what can be done inside a web browser these days regardless!
  • jhansonxi 19 May 2011 05:07
    Good enough for NetHack.
  • 19 May 2011 06:34
    Imagine opening firefox from firefox that was opened in firefox from firefox inside another firefox.
  • Vampyrbyte 19 May 2011 07:31
    c123235Imagine opening firefox from firefox that was opened in firefox from firefox inside another firefox.
    I'm sure that made sense when you wrote it. I cant comprehend. However a picture of xzibit came into my head.
  • mayankleoboy1 19 May 2011 09:01
    nice concept.
  • alikum 19 May 2011 09:22
    c123235Imagine opening firefox from firefox that was opened in firefox from firefox inside another firefox.Just like you're watching youtube and you see yourself watching youtube and within the youtube you see yourself watching youtube?
  • DSpider 19 May 2011 13:29
    alikumJust like you're watching youtube and you see yourself watching youtube and within the youtube you see yourself watching youtube?
    You need to go deeper...
  • enforcer22 19 May 2011 14:32
    VampyrbyteI'm sure that made sense when you wrote it. I cant comprehend. However a picture of xzibit came into my head.
    No imagination...
  • radiumburn 19 May 2011 19:12
    So I could run firefox within firefox within a firefox that is running within a firefox and then go to tomshardware site and read a comment about how I should buy something at madeshopping.net and buy a "New era cap for $9" sounds like alot of work for spam..
  • jgutz2006 19 May 2011 20:26
    DSpiderYou need to go deeper...

    thats what she said
