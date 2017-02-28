iPhone 8 to Kill Lightning Jack and Home Button?

The iPhone 8 will likely be the most drastic evolution of Apple's smartphone in years, as Apple is reportedly ditching two long-standing features while going with an entirely new display.

The iPhone 8 will likely do away with the Home button. Image: Handy Abovergleich

Most surprisingly, the latest report suggests that the Cupertino-based company will be removing the iPhone's Lightning port and replacing it with the USB Type-C port, a new industry standard.

This news comes via The Wall Street Journal, which shares that "people familiar with Apple's plans" said the iPhone 8 will offer a “USB-C port for the power cord and other peripheral devices instead of the company’s original Lightning connector.”

MORE: The Most Amazing iPhone 8 Concepts

The switch could be frustrating for Apple users, forcing them to use yet another adapter for their devices. The company recently removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 and traditional USB Type-A ports from its MacBook and MacBook Pro notebooks.

However, one could interpret the Wall Street Journal's report another way. It could be the case that only the adapter brick itself will have USB-C, while the iPhone 8 itself will stick with a Lightning adapter.



The report also adds more confirmation that the next iPhones will not include a physical home button and that the one model will feature a curved OLED display (as opposed to the LCD panels in current models), a pair of rumors we've been seeing for months.

The iPhone 8 could lose the Lightning adapter in favor of USB-C. Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide

Apple introduced the Lightning connector in the 2012 iPhone 5, making it 5 years old.



Other iPhone 8 rumors include the addition of wireless charging, a much improved Siri, and a 3D front camera that would enable advanced facial recognition. The cost? Based prepared to pay $1,000 or more.



(Image: Handy Abovergleich)

