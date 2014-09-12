Trending

Buying iPhone 6? This is How Long You'll Wait (Update)

By

Demand for the new iPhone 6 Plus is so high that some consumers won't get theirs until November.

Didn't want to get up at 3 a.m. to pre-order an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus? Well, if you want to order one now, be prepared to wait a while. Even though it was the middle of the night, demand for Apple's two new smartphones was so high that it took down Apple's Store for more than two hours.

According to a statement Apple released to CNET, the company experienced a "record number of pre-orders overnight." As a result, the iPhone 6 Plus on AT&T won't be available until November. Why so much demand? For one, the Plus is the first big-screen smartphone from Apple, measuring 5.5 inches. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch display.

Both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will sport a faster A8 processor, an improved 8-MP iSight camera with Focus Pixel technology (phase detection auto-focus) and NFC for making payments via the Apple Pay service. You can also expect longer battery life.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, September 12, here's what the wait times for all versions of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus look like.

UPDATE: Apple informed us that the iPhone 6 Plus should be available in both Apple stores and carrier retail locations on launch day (Sept. 19). We'd say expect limited supply. (In other words, get there early.)

iPhone 6 Plus

AT&T


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space GrayNov. 9- Nov. 27
Nov. 9- Nov. 27Nov. 9- Nov. 27
SilverNov. 9- Nov. 27Nov. 9- Nov. 27Nov. 9- Nov. 27
GoldNov. 9- Nov. 27Nov. 9- Nov. 27Nov. 9- Nov. 27

MORE: iPhone 6 vs iPhone 6 Plus -- Which is Right for You?

Sprint


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray4-6 weeks
4-6 weeks4-6 weeks
Silver4-6 weeks4-6 weeks4-6 weeks
Gold4-6 weeks4-6 weeks4-6 weeks

T-Mobile


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray3-4 weeks
3-4 weeks
3-4 weeks
Silver3-4 weeks3-4 weeks3-4 weeks
Gold3-4 weeks3-4 weeks3-4 weeks

Verizon


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space GrayOct. 21
Oct. 28
Oct. 28
SilverOct. 21
Oct. 28
Oct. 21
GoldOct. 21
Oct. 28
Oct. 21

iPhone 6

AT&T


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray
21-35 days
21-35 days
21-35 days
Silver
7-14 days
7-14 days
Sept. 19
Gold
7-14 days7-14 daysSept. 19

Sprint


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray
Sept. 19
Sept. 19Sept. 19
Silver
Sept. 19Sept. 19Sept. 19
Gold
Sept. 19Sept. 19Sept. 19

T-Mobile


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray
7-10 days7-10 days7-10 days
Silver
7-10 days
7-10 days
Sept. 19
Gold
7-10 daysSept. 19Sept. 19

Verizon


16GB
64GB
128GB
Space Gray
Oct. 7
Oct. 7
Sept. 19
Silver
Oct. 7
Sept. 19
Sept. 19
Gold
Sept. 19
Sept. 19Sept. 19
41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Emanuel Elmo 12 September 2014 22:25
    Amazing!!! iSheep were screaming for years that Andriod screen are way to big and there is no need for such a big screen.

    Looks what happens now, record sales on a 5.5 inch screen. Goes so show how wonderfully funny iSheep really are.

    Now go enjoy your phones that are still at the very least 2 years behind andriod.
    Reply
  • game junky 12 September 2014 23:35
    Grr - now I have to consider selling my pre-order to some desperate d-bag who has to have the newest gadget and is willing to pay double. $1300 for my 128GB is an intriguing sacrifice. I can wait 3 months to make $600 on something that is just an upgrade from what I have, not something pivotal to my survival
    Reply
  • BlankInsanity 12 September 2014 23:50
    Amazing!!! iSheep were screaming for years that Andriod screen are way to big and there is no need for such a big screen.

    Looks what happens now, record sales on a 5.5 inch screen. Goes so show how wonderfully funny iSheep really are.

    Now go enjoy your phones that are still at the very least 2 years behind andriod.
    soo what if the iphone is 2 years behind, it still does your daily tasks, check mail, call and use apps same as any other phone regardless of being behind in tech or not it still sells well. the pebble smartwatch is clear example of this compared to other smart watches. Its like you liking rock music and I liking country music ,respect people's opinion regardless of its cons and pros
    Reply
  • chfireball 13 September 2014 00:36
    @ emanuel didn't think it would take long for a android fan to post..but wow we must be bored today! 2 years behind?.. well apple doesn't build one every few months like android manufacturers.. yes every manufacturer likes adding a " feature " hoping it will become the next best thing!

    yes I own an Ipad air...and a galaxy s3.. yeah I try to keep a open mind. I did own a Iphone and loved it! love my nexflix and at the time it was not available on android! what did that take- a year for android?- and the ios only games. but I don't understand why someone who likes android phones spends time degrading ios users? sounds like mental issues?. if you like you current phone Enjoy! but if you have nothing else to do but Troll for ios users..there's issues there!

    Apple may introduce a phone every few years but when they do its top of the line! You may like Linux, I may like windows or Mac.. Linux is free! and a good os so why would one pay for windows? Hardware is nothing without a good os but lets just complain because apple developed their os android is free because it's based on linux.. but to try to belittle a user base one must have metal issues.
    Reply
  • Emanuel Elmo 13 September 2014 00:50
    Amazing!!! iSheep were screaming for years that Andriod screen are way to big and there is no need for such a big screen.

    Looks what happens now, record sales on a 5.5 inch screen. Goes so show how wonderfully funny iSheep really are.

    Now go enjoy your phones that are still at the very least 2 years behind andriod.
    soo what if the iphone is 2 years behind, it still does your daily tasks, check mail, call and use apps same as any other phone regardless of being behind in tech or not it still sells well. the pebble smartwatch is clear example of this compared to other smart watches. Its like you liking rock music and I liking country music ,respect people's opinion regardless of its cons and pros

    Just for the records, I was not the one that -1 you.

    you obviously don't get it do you and you know what I don't blame you either. It is ok and it doesn't matter how other will explain it or I will, you will still not get it. It is fine to be an iSheep, just don't kid yourself that you have the latest and greatest. You get 2 gen old tech at a premium price. I am talking unlocked phone (not contract). You must be out of your minds to pay over 600 for a phone that is 2 gen behind.

    even the oneplus one (invite only) in specs out does the iphone 6+. at 64GB of memory it is only $350 unlocked.

    yea but sooo what, right? Soooo.. yea go ahead and just waste your money. We all know that iSheep have plenty of it.

    Your pebble smart-watch analogy is a dud. As as I see more people with a nike band than a pebble smartwatch.

    and since you talk such a big game of respecting people's opinion, like all iSheep do, why don't you go ahead and respect mine. I am so sorry that my comment makes so much more sense then yours. The best you can do is come back with...

    Sooo what?

    Sooooo let me finish up with.... So what you trying to say?
    Reply
  • Emanuel Elmo 13 September 2014 00:58
    @ emanuel didn't think it would take long for a android fan to post..but wow we must be bored today! 2 years behind?.. well apple doesn't build one every few months like android manufacturers.. yes every manufacturer likes adding a " feature " hoping it will become the next best thing!

    yes I own an Ipad air...and a galaxy s3.. yeah I try to keep a open mind. I did own a Iphone and loved it! love my nexflix and at the time it was not available on android! what did that take- a year for android?- and the ios only games. but I don't understand why someone who likes android phones spends time degrading ios users? sounds like mental issues?. if you like you current phone Enjoy! but if you have nothing else to do but Troll for ios users..there's issues there!

    Apple may introduce a phone every few years but when they do its top of the line! You may like Linux, I may like windows or Mac.. Linux is free! and a good os so why would one pay for windows? Hardware is nothing without a good os but lets just complain because apple developed their os android is free because it's based on linux.. but to try to belittle a user base one must have metal issues.

    you got to get off of your high horse or soap box or whatever you are standing on.
    You call me out for having mental issues and being bored, well you must be insane and high on to much caffeine cause someone is a bit jittery on the keep board to have replied to my comment.

    What is the matter? did I strike a cord? did I hit that correct button that you couldn't do anything else but start to call my names. You make me laugh with Apple introduction a top of the line phone! Woo man, that apple marketing machine has really got you hooked man. What is top of the line for you?

    Andriod is based on Linux? in your minds what do you think apple OS is based on? I will give you a guess... it is also an open source OS. But you know what apple did, made all of you think it was worth money. What a big laugh on all of you and than trick every single last one of you to upgrade your phones almost every year.

    You call me having mental issues.... man!!!!! how delusional are you.

    P.S. what is metal issues? you either miss-spelled something or you were in a hurry to open up your iPhone 6+.
    Reply
  • Alec Mowat 13 September 2014 01:23
    Amazing!!! iSheep were screaming for years that Andriod screen are way to big and there is no need for such a big screen.

    Looks what happens now, record sales on a 5.5 inch screen. Goes so show how wonderfully funny iSheep really are.

    Now go enjoy your phones that are still at the very least 2 years behind andriod.
    soo what if the iphone is 2 years behind, it still does your daily tasks, check mail, call and use apps same as any other phone regardless of being behind in tech or not it still sells well. the pebble smartwatch is clear example of this compared to other smart watches. Its like you liking rock music and I liking country music ,respect people's opinion regardless of its cons and pros

    You forgot to add, doesn't connect to fake towers and get hacked on a daily basis. The touch feature is also miles ahead, Android is clunky as hell.
    Reply
  • chfireball 13 September 2014 01:49
    BSD
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 13 September 2014 03:37
    So the real question is, when does the Galaxy Note 4 become available? Not, when does the iPhone 6 or 6+ comes out...since we all know what "comes out" actually means nowadays, right?
    Reply
  • w8gaming 13 September 2014 03:44
    the problem is those most vocal iphone supporters will always think Apple produces top of the line products while it actually is not the case anymore. those are die hard fans who will never see it any other way. the fact is android shipment hold over 80% market share in smartphone while iphone has dwindled to less than 20%. the installed base will only widen in gap as time goes on. in term of market presence there is simply no contest anymore. Meanwhile Apple supporters will continue to donate their hard earned money to Apple while making others rich. A lot of them I know actually think money is tight, but yet they want to give away their money. To each its own.
    Reply