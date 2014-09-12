Buying iPhone 6? This is How Long You'll Wait (Update)

Didn't want to get up at 3 a.m. to pre-order an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus? Well, if you want to order one now, be prepared to wait a while. Even though it was the middle of the night, demand for Apple's two new smartphones was so high that it took down Apple's Store for more than two hours.
According to a statement Apple released to CNET, the company experienced a "record number of pre-orders overnight." As a result, the iPhone 6 Plus on AT&T won't be available until November. Why so much demand? For one, the Plus is the first big-screen smartphone from Apple, measuring 5.5 inches. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch display.
Both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will sport a faster A8 processor, an improved 8-MP iSight camera with Focus Pixel technology (phase detection auto-focus) and NFC for making payments via the Apple Pay service. You can also expect longer battery life.
As of 5 p.m. on Friday, September 12, here's what the wait times for all versions of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus look like.
UPDATE: Apple informed us that the iPhone 6 Plus should be available in both Apple stores and carrier retail locations on launch day (Sept. 19). We'd say expect limited supply. (In other words, get there early.)
iPhone 6 Plus
AT&T
|16GB
|64GB
|128GB
|Space Gray
|Nov. 9- Nov. 27
|Nov. 9- Nov. 27
|Nov. 9- Nov. 27
|Silver
|Nov. 9- Nov. 27
|Nov. 9- Nov. 27
|Nov. 9- Nov. 27
|Gold
|Nov. 9- Nov. 27
|Nov. 9- Nov. 27
|Nov. 9- Nov. 27
MORE: iPhone 6 vs iPhone 6 Plus -- Which is Right for You?
Sprint
|16GB
|64GB
|128GB
|Space Gray
|4-6 weeks
|4-6 weeks
|4-6 weeks
|Silver
|4-6 weeks
|4-6 weeks
|4-6 weeks
|Gold
|4-6 weeks
|4-6 weeks
|4-6 weeks
T-Mobile
|16GB
|64GB
|128GB
|Space Gray
|3-4 weeks
|3-4 weeks
|3-4 weeks
|Silver
|3-4 weeks
|3-4 weeks
|3-4 weeks
|Gold
|3-4 weeks
|3-4 weeks
|3-4 weeks
Verizon
|16GB
|64GB
|128GB
|Space Gray
|Oct. 21
|Oct. 28
|Oct. 28
|Silver
|Oct. 21
|Oct. 28
|Oct. 21
|Gold
|Oct. 21
|Oct. 28
|Oct. 21
iPhone 6
AT&T
|16GB
|64GB
|128GB
|Space Gray
|21-35 days
|21-35 days
|21-35 days
|Silver
|7-14 days
|7-14 days
|Sept. 19
|Gold
|7-14 days
|7-14 days
|Sept. 19
Sprint
|16GB
|64GB
|128GB
|Space Gray
|Sept. 19
|Sept. 19
|Sept. 19
|Silver
|Sept. 19
|Sept. 19
|Sept. 19
|Gold
|Sept. 19
|Sept. 19
|Sept. 19
T-Mobile
|16GB
|64GB
|128GB
|Space Gray
|7-10 days
|7-10 days
|7-10 days
|Silver
|7-10 days
|7-10 days
|Sept. 19
|Gold
|7-10 days
|Sept. 19
|Sept. 19
Verizon
|16GB
|64GB
|128GB
|Space Gray
|Oct. 7
|Oct. 7
|Sept. 19
|Silver
|Oct. 7
|Sept. 19
|Sept. 19
|Gold
|Sept. 19
|Sept. 19
|Sept. 19
Looks what happens now, record sales on a 5.5 inch screen. Goes so show how wonderfully funny iSheep really are.
Now go enjoy your phones that are still at the very least 2 years behind andriod.
yes I own an Ipad air...and a galaxy s3.. yeah I try to keep a open mind. I did own a Iphone and loved it! love my nexflix and at the time it was not available on android! what did that take- a year for android?- and the ios only games. but I don't understand why someone who likes android phones spends time degrading ios users? sounds like mental issues?. if you like you current phone Enjoy! but if you have nothing else to do but Troll for ios users..there's issues there!
Apple may introduce a phone every few years but when they do its top of the line! You may like Linux, I may like windows or Mac.. Linux is free! and a good os so why would one pay for windows? Hardware is nothing without a good os but lets just complain because apple developed their os android is free because it's based on linux.. but to try to belittle a user base one must have metal issues.
Just for the records, I was not the one that -1 you.
you obviously don't get it do you and you know what I don't blame you either. It is ok and it doesn't matter how other will explain it or I will, you will still not get it. It is fine to be an iSheep, just don't kid yourself that you have the latest and greatest. You get 2 gen old tech at a premium price. I am talking unlocked phone (not contract). You must be out of your minds to pay over 600 for a phone that is 2 gen behind.
even the oneplus one (invite only) in specs out does the iphone 6+. at 64GB of memory it is only $350 unlocked.
yea but sooo what, right? Soooo.. yea go ahead and just waste your money. We all know that iSheep have plenty of it.
Your pebble smart-watch analogy is a dud. As as I see more people with a nike band than a pebble smartwatch.
and since you talk such a big game of respecting people's opinion, like all iSheep do, why don't you go ahead and respect mine. I am so sorry that my comment makes so much more sense then yours. The best you can do is come back with...
Sooo what?
Sooooo let me finish up with.... So what you trying to say?
you got to get off of your high horse or soap box or whatever you are standing on.
You call me out for having mental issues and being bored, well you must be insane and high on to much caffeine cause someone is a bit jittery on the keep board to have replied to my comment.
What is the matter? did I strike a cord? did I hit that correct button that you couldn't do anything else but start to call my names. You make me laugh with Apple introduction a top of the line phone! Woo man, that apple marketing machine has really got you hooked man. What is top of the line for you?
Andriod is based on Linux? in your minds what do you think apple OS is based on? I will give you a guess... it is also an open source OS. But you know what apple did, made all of you think it was worth money. What a big laugh on all of you and than trick every single last one of you to upgrade your phones almost every year.
You call me having mental issues.... man!!!!! how delusional are you.
P.S. what is metal issues? you either miss-spelled something or you were in a hurry to open up your iPhone 6+.
You forgot to add, doesn't connect to fake towers and get hacked on a daily basis. The touch feature is also miles ahead, Android is clunky as hell.