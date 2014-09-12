Buying iPhone 6? This is How Long You'll Wait (Update)

Didn't want to get up at 3 a.m. to pre-order an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus? Well, if you want to order one now, be prepared to wait a while. Even though it was the middle of the night, demand for Apple's two new smartphones was so high that it took down Apple's Store for more than two hours.

According to a statement Apple released to CNET, the company experienced a "record number of pre-orders overnight." As a result, the iPhone 6 Plus on AT&T won't be available until November. Why so much demand? For one, the Plus is the first big-screen smartphone from Apple, measuring 5.5 inches. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch display.

Both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will sport a faster A8 processor, an improved 8-MP iSight camera with Focus Pixel technology (phase detection auto-focus) and NFC for making payments via the Apple Pay service. You can also expect longer battery life.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, September 12, here's what the wait times for all versions of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus look like.

UPDATE: Apple informed us that the iPhone 6 Plus should be available in both Apple stores and carrier retail locations on launch day (Sept. 19). We'd say expect limited supply. (In other words, get there early.)

iPhone 6 Plus

AT&T



16GB

64GB

128GB

Space Gray Nov. 9- Nov. 27

Nov. 9- Nov. 27 Nov. 9- Nov. 27 Silver Nov. 9- Nov. 27 Nov. 9- Nov. 27 Nov. 9- Nov. 27 Gold Nov. 9- Nov. 27 Nov. 9- Nov. 27 Nov. 9- Nov. 27



Sprint



16GB

64GB

128GB

Space Gray 4-6 weeks

4-6 weeks 4-6 weeks Silver 4-6 weeks 4-6 weeks 4-6 weeks Gold 4-6 weeks 4-6 weeks 4-6 weeks

T-Mobile



16GB

64GB

128GB

Space Gray 3-4 weeks

3-4 weeks

3-4 weeks Silver 3-4 weeks 3-4 weeks 3-4 weeks Gold 3-4 weeks 3-4 weeks 3-4 weeks

Verizon



16GB

64GB

128GB

Space Gray Oct. 21

Oct. 28

Oct. 28

Silver Oct. 21

Oct. 28

Oct. 21

Gold Oct. 21

Oct. 28

Oct. 21



iPhone 6

AT&T



16GB

64GB

128GB

Space Gray

21-35 days

21-35 days

21-35 days

Silver

7-14 days

7-14 days

Sept. 19

Gold

7-14 days 7-14 days Sept. 19



Sprint



16GB

64GB

128GB

Space Gray

Sept. 19

Sept. 19 Sept. 19 Silver

Sept. 19 Sept. 19 Sept. 19 Gold

Sept. 19 Sept. 19 Sept. 19

T-Mobile



16GB

64GB

128GB

Space Gray

7-10 days 7-10 days 7-10 days Silver

7-10 days

7-10 days

Sept. 19

Gold

7-10 days Sept. 19 Sept. 19



Verizon